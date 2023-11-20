Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 20th 2023

Get ready for an intense hockey clash as the Dallas Stars (11-4-1) play host to the New York Rangers (12-2-1). The showdown is set to take place at the American Airlines Center on Monday, Nov. 20, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

To catch all the live excitement, tune in to ESPN+, BSSW or MSGSN.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Monday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET Venue : American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW or MSGSN

: ESPN+, BSSW or MSGSN Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: The Ticket 1310 AM and KRLD Newsradio 1080 AM

The New York Rangers are on a quest for their fifth straight win

The Rangers won their fourth straight game, beating the Devils 5-3 on Saturday, pushing their record to 12-2-1. They lead the Metropolitan Division by five points.

Ranking 13th in scoring, they average 3.40 goals per game. New York is second in defense, allowing 2.20 goals per game. Overall, the Rangers exhibit a balanced performance.

Their power play succeeds at 33.3%, and they are eighth in the league by successfully navigating 84.8% of their shorthanded situations of the season.

Artemi Panarin leads with 26 points, while Chris Kreider, with 10 goals and four assists in 15 games, and Vincent Trocheck, with four goals and 10 assists, contributed significantly.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick holds a 4-0-1 record with a 2.0 GAA and a .928 save percentage.

Adam Fox (Lower Body) and Filip Chytil (Upper Body) are out with injuries for the Rangers.

The Dallas Stars are working hard to bounce back from recent challenges

Dallas Stars' four-game winning streak ended with a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche at home, leaving them 11-4-1 and one point ahead in the Central Division.

They rank 14th in goals per game (3.38) and eighth in goals against (2.75). The Stars have a 20.8% power play success and an 89.1% penalty kill rate.

Jason Robertson leads with 15 points in 16 games, supported by Joe Pavelski and Matt Duchene with six goals and eight assists.

Scott Wedgewood has a .917 save percentage in four games, 17th in the league.

For the Dallas Stars, Jerad Rosburg is sidelined due to an undisclosed injury.