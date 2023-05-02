Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Game 1: How to Watch, TV Channel List, Live Stream details & More - NHL Playoffs 2023

The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken will face off in the Western Conference semifinals. Dallas went through Minnesota in six games, while Seattle got past the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-match series that tested their resolve. It will be interesting to see how these two match up.

On Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT, the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken will face off in Game 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Three of Canada's most popular networks, CBC, SportsNet1, and TVAS, will broadcast the Stars' game against Kraken on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally in the USA on ESPN.

NHL fans who don't have access to cable TV have several streaming options to watch games online. The game will be shown live on several platforms. For example, you may watch the Dallas Stars on ESPN with a SlingTV subscription. You can watch it on DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu, and YouTube TV as well. Through these services, you can watch the game on ESPN.

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Game 1: Preview of the match

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken

After experiencing their first NHL playoff game, second-year club Seattle Kraken determined it wasn't over yet. In the opening round of the 2023 NHL playoffs, Seattle defeated Colorado 4-3 to win the team's first playoff series. The victory set up a second-round meeting with the Stars, who eliminated the Wild in their series.

Despite losing their leading goal scorer Jared McCann midway through the series, the Kraken rallied and outperformed the defending Stanley Cup champions by getting contributions from all over the lineup.

Roope Hintz was the offensive catalyst as the Stars defeated the Wild in six games.

The winner of this series will play the winner of the the Oilers-Golden Knights series in the Western Conference finals.

The Kraken competed against a depleted Avalanche squad that was without two of its best wingers and lacked the depth at forward to make up for their absentees. They will need to be at their best to beat Dallas.

The Stars, especially in light of Tyler Seguin's outstanding playoffs, have finally been able to provide the offense required throughout the roster, providing the Kraken with the exact opposite of what they were looking for.

Poll : 0 votes