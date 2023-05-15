Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Game 7: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Playoffs

The stage is set for an exhilarating Game 7 between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs second round. As the series comes to a climax, hockey fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the intensity and drama that comes with a winner-takes-all showdown.

Taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. CT, this decisive game will determine which team advances to the next round of the playoffs. Both the Dallas Stars and the Kraken have showcased their skills and resilience throughout the series, making this matchup even more thrilling.

To ensure that fans don't miss a moment of the action, the game will be broadcasted on major sports networks. ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of Game 7, offering different perspectives and insights for viewers. Whether you're a passionate fan or a casual observer, these channels will allow you to follow every exhilarating play and pivotal moment of the game.

In the modern era of streaming, there are multiple options available for viewers to live stream the game. DTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, and Vidgo offer online streaming services that enable fans to watch the game in real-time. These platforms provide convenience and flexibility, allowing fans to enjoy the game on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Game 7: Game Preview

The Dallas Stars, a team with a rich history and playoff experience, take on the Seattle Kraken, a new franchise that has captured the hearts of hockey fans. Game 7 promises to be a thrilling and closely contested battle.

In a thrilling Game 6 showdown at Climate Pledge Arena, the Seattle Kraken displayed their resilience by securing a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars. The win not only kept their playoff hopes alive but also set the stage for an exciting Game 7 in this second-round series.

From the opening puck drop, the Kraken showcased their dominance, maintaining control of the game from start to finish. However, it was the impressive performances of rookies Tye Kartye and Matty Beniers that earned them the team's Game 6 triumph.

Kartye made his mark on the game by finding the back of the net at the 4:23 mark of the second period. His goal extended Seattle's lead to 4-1, at a crucial moment in the game.

Not to be outdone, fellow rookie Beniers sealed the victory for the Kraken with a goal at the 8:43 mark of the third period, further solidifying Seattle's lead at 5-2. Both of their performances will be significant in the decisive Game 7 finale.

