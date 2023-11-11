Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 11th, 2023

The Winnipeg Jets aim to extend their current three-game winning streak as they face the Dallas Stars at the Bell MTS Centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, Nov 11, at 3 p.m. ET. ESPN+ and BSSW will provide live coverage of the game.

Both teams are determined to stay competitive in the Central Division and the Western Conference, promising an intense and thrilling game.

Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov.11th at 3 p.m. ET.

Venue: Bell MTS Centre, Winnipeg

Broadcast: ESPN+ and BSSW

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM/96.7 FM, TuneIn Radio

The Dallas Stars are guided by an outstanding defensive unit

The Dallas Stars are enjoying a successful season, but they are optimistic about enhancing their offensive, currently averaging only 3.00 goals per game.

Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski lead the top line with 10 goals and 12 assists, yet the remaining offensive contributors have faced challenges.

The team has only five skaters with three or more goals, making it susceptible to defensive strategies.

Despite offensive struggles, the defense stands out as one of the NHL's best. They allow a mere 2.50 goals per game, and conceding only five goals in the last two games.

Miro Heiskanen and Ryan Suter have contributed 1.4 defensive point shares and 38 blocked shots. On the other hand, Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist, and Jani Hakanpaa provide added depth with a combined 1.7 defensive point shares.

Moreover, goaltender Jake Oettinger boasts an impressive .933 save percentage and a 2.11 GAA, saving 7.5 goals above average on 255 shots.

Notably, the Dallas Stars are dealing with injuries to Jerad Rosburg (Undisclosed - Out).

The Winnipeg Jets excel thanks to their formidable offensive prowess

The Winnipeg Jets are in the midst of an outstanding season, powered by an offense that excels with an average of 3.62 goals per game, including a remarkable 16 goals in the last three games.

Leading the top two lines, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Alex Lafallo have contributed 17 goals and as many assists. Meanwhile, secondary contributors Nino Niederreiter, Cole Perfetti, and Mason Appleton have combined for 10 goals and 17 assists.

The defensive duo of Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo has further bolstered the offense, adding two goals and 13 assists from the point.

However, the defensive side of the game has presented challenges, allowing an average of 3.31 goals per game.

Despite Morrissey and DeMelo combining for 1.5 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled. They have enabled opponents to navigate the offensive zone and create scoring opportunities.

Additionally, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has faced difficulties, holding a .892 save percentage and a 2.98 GAA, resulting in -3.4 goals saved above average on 277 shots.

The Jets are currently contending with injuries to Ville Heinola (ankle - out) and Gabriel Vilardi (Knee - Out).