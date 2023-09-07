"Damn that's a lot of dough!" - NHL fans react to Jake Sanderson's gargantuan $64,400,000 contract extension

The Ottawa Senators announced the signing of defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year deal worth a staggering $64.4 million. The news sent shockwaves through the hockey community, prompting a flurry of reactions from fans on Twitter.

Elliotte Friedman, a well-known hockey insider, took to Twitter to break the news, simply stating,

"8x$8.05M for Jake Sanderson."

Reactions from fans truly captured the spectrum of emotions surrounding this significant extension. One fan's reaction succinctly summed up the sheer magnitude of the deal, exclaiming,

"Damn that's a lot of dough!!"

Another fan, adopting a more analytical perspective, pointed out that Sanderson still had one year left on his Entry-Level Contract (ELC). He speculated,

"By the time this contract extension kicks in, he’ll be worth well over $8M. He’s arguably already our #1 D and that’s with Chabot and Chychrun on our back-end. This kid is something special that doesn’t come around too often."

On the flip side, there were fans who expressed their bewilderment at the size and timing of the contract. One fan questioned,

"1 Season lands an 8y X 8M deal? What the F**k 🤷🏻‍♂️ am I missing?"

Lastly, there was the acknowledgment that such deals can be a double-edged sword. One fan cautioned,

"I mean this is either going to be really good or really bad. Right now, it’s an overpay."

Jake Sanderson's massive $64.4 million contract extension with the Ottawa Senators sparked a wide range of reactions from NHL fans.

Ottawa Senators' Jake Sanderson: New 8-Year Contract Extension Details and Impact

The Ottawa Senators have signed their young defenseman, Jake Sanderson, to an eight-year contract extension worth $64.4 million, with an annual cap hit of $8.05 million, reflecting their commitment to him as a key player. Jake had previously signed a three-year contract with a lower value.

Jake, who made the NHL All-Rookie team, was set to enter the final year of his entry-level contract. He was drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NHL draft and made a smooth transition from college to the NHL, impressing with consistent play. In his first season, he had four goals and 32 points in 77 games and showed versatility in numerous situations, ranking second on the team in ice time behind Thomas Chabot.

Jake's impact extended to special teams, leading in short-handed ice time and ranking second in 5-on-5 minutes among defensemen. He also had significant power-play ice time, with Chabot ahead of him.