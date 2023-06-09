Damon Severson contract: How much will the new Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman earn?

Damon Severson is involved in a sign-and-trade deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The potential contract extension is for eight years at $6.25 million per season.

Severson, a skilled defenseman born on August 7, 1994, was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2012 NHL draft. Throughout his career, he has established himself as a reliable presence on the blue line, showcasing his offensive and defensive abilities.

During his time with the Devils, Severson has amassed an impressive 263 points in 647 games over nine seasons. He has been a consistent performer and has shown his ability to elevate his game in crucial situations, contributing three points in 16 playoff games.

His previous contracts with the Devils totaled $27.85 million over two deals. After signing a three-year entry-level contract in 2012, Severson secured a six-year extension in 2017, which recognized his value and contributions to the team.

The potential sign-and-trade agreement between Severson and the Blue Jackets signifies a new chapter in his career. The specific details of the contract have not been disclosed publicly at this time, but the reported figures suggest a significant deal from Columbus.

Damon Severson's NHL career

Damon Severson became the first defenseman in Devil's history to have three multi-point games in his first eight NHL games. In subsequent seasons, Severson continued to develop and excel, leading Devils defensemen in points and assists during the 2015-16 campaign.

The Devils recognized Severson's talent and potential, signing him to a six-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4,166,700 on September 11, 2017.

In the 2018-19 season, Severson achieved career highs in goals (11) and points (39), becoming one of the team's key contributors. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Severson remained consistent on the ice, amassing 31 points in 69 games before the season was paused.

Damon Severson has had the honor of representing Canada on the international stage, representing and contributing to the success of the national team. He first represented Canada at the junior level, making his debut in 2011 at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. However, despite their efforts, Team Canada was unable to secure a medal in that tournament.

Severson's journey continued as he progressed to the senior level, making his debut for the Canadian senior team at the 2019 IIHF World Championship. His presence on the team played a crucial role in their performance, ultimately helping them secure a silver medal.

