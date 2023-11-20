Damon Severson injury: What happened to Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman? 

During the game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Columbus Blue Jackets faced a setback as defenseman Damon Severson was forced to leave early due to an upper-body injury.

The official announcement came via the Blue Jackets' Twitter account, stating:

"INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ defenseman Damon Severson suffered an upper-body injury and will not return to today’s game against the Flyers."

Expand Tweet

Damon Severson's early exit leaves Columbus Blue Jackets shorthanded against flyers

Damon Severson's departure from the game occurred after posting a minus-1 rating and delivering one hit in just under ten minutes of ice time (9:57). The 29-year-old defenseman had been a reliable presence on the blue line for the Blue Jackets throughout the season, contributing three goals, eight points, 35 blocked shots, and maintaining a plus-1 rating in 19 games played.

The sequence leading to Damon Severson's injury unfolded during a critical moment in the game as he dove to keep the puck in at the blue line. Unfortunately, the play resulted in a short-handed goal by the Flyers' Ryan Poehling, propelling Philadelphia to a 2-0 lead over the Blue Jackets.

Although it was challenging to discern the specifics from the press box angle, reports from Adam Kimelman, a reputable hockey reporter, suggested that Severson might have made contact with the board head or shoulder first.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"Damon Severson doesn't appear to be on the Blue Jackets bench. He dove to keep the puck in at the blue line on the play that led to Ryan Poehling's short-handed goal. Tough to tell from our angle in press box, but looked like he might have gone head or shoulder first into boards."

Expand Tweet

Damon Severson's absence was keenly felt, especially considering his significant role as a key member of the Blue Jackets' top defensive line alongside former Flyer Ivan Provorov. The duo had been instrumental in anchoring the team's defensive efforts, and Severson's injury leaves a void that the Blue Jackets will need to address moving forward.

An update on Severson's status is expected before the upcoming matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The Blue Jackets and their fans will anxiously await news on the extent of Severson's injury and hope for a swift recovery as they navigate a competitive season in the Metropolitan Division.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will need Severson back soon, as they are currently last in the NHL's Metropolitan Conference with a 4-10-4 record. The Blue Jackets have an opportunity to improve their standing with a close winnable game against the Flyers, followed up by a game at home against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, before going on an east coast road trip to finish out the month of November.