Damon Severson's trade to Blue Jackets breaks New Jersey Devils hearts - "He never gave up on this team"

The Columbus Blue Jackets have made a significant move to strengthen their defense by acquiring Damon Severson in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Jersey Devils. In exchange for Severson, the Devils will receive a third-round pick.
The news of this trade has ignited strong reactions from fans on Twitter, expressing a mix of emotions regarding Severson's departure from the Devils organization.
One devoted Devils fan expressed their sadness, stating:
"As a Devils fan, this is painful to actually see happen. I loved Severson, and I wished he could have stayed a Devil."
It is evident that Severson had earned a special place in the hearts of fans with his contributions to the team over the years.
Another fan voiced concern for Severson's future, expressing their disappointment by saying:
"Damon Severson suffered for years on this team, and you're gonna send him to an even WORSE team?? That's so mean."
Acknowledging Severson's departure, one fan recognized his significance to the Devils.
"I know his time was up, but Damon Severson meant more to this team than most care to realize and will be missed."
This tweet shows the impact Severson had on the Devils, even if it may have gone unnoticed by some. His absence will be felt within the organization and by fans who appreciated his contributions.
The reactions on Twitter show the range of emotions among fans following Damon Severson's trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets. While some expressed sadness and a sense of loss, others raised concerns about his future. Severson's departure from the Devils may be bittersweet, but the fans are optimistic about the potential impact he can make with his new team.
Details of Damon Severson's new contract
The sign-and-trade deal involving Damon Severson has been finalized, and he is now officially a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The contract extension is set for eight years, with Severson earning an average annual salary of $6.25 million.
During his tenure with the Devils, Severson accumulated an impressive total of 263 points in 647 games over nine seasons. He consistently displayed his ability to contribute offensively, recording three points in 16 playoff games.
In terms of his previous contracts, Severson's deals with the Devils amounted to a total value of $27.85 million across two agreements. His initial contract was a three-year entry-level deal signed in 2012, followed by a six-year extension in 2017, which reflected his value and impact on the team.
With the sign-and-trade agreement now complete, Severson embarks on a new chapter in his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets.