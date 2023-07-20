Dan Girardi opens up on Henrik Lundqvist's infamous death stare - "He'd be staring a hole right though you"

Henrik Lundqvist used to stare a hole into players' eyes whenever they messed up. Everybody in the Madison Square Garden saw him staring at Dan Girardi whenever he made a mistake.

Girardi confirmed this on the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast with Ryan Whitney and Paul Bisonnette.

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets



Dan Girardi joined us to discuss.



: youtu.be/g1O2HaGsTWc pic.twitter.com/owB0wYogLt No worse feeling than a death stare from Henrik Lundqvist.Dan Girardi joined us to discuss.

Girardi said that Henrik Lundqvist would stare a hole in them if the shot deflected on him.

"A lot of shots went off me and ... think it was like the Hank stare, right?So you shall go and you tip it and you look back, and he is staring a hole right through you."

It turned out to be quite annoying for the former Rangers defenseman and fellow player Marc Staal.

"I was like, honestly, but so finally we think we just said something back to him like once, and that was it. Like wasn’t anything bad like, 'Hey, man, listen, that’s enough, man, like you think we’re trying to you know, whatever.'"

Everything went well for Girardi after that.

Henrik Lundqvist is one of the legendary goalies of the 2000s and the 2010s

The New York Rangers retired Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 on January 28, 2021, making him the 11th player in club history to have his number hang in the Madison Square Garden rafters. King Henrik ruled supreme during a protracted run of success on Broadway, cementing his legacy and securing his place in Rangers history.

The goaltender from Are, Sweden, delivered standout performances for the New York Rangers for more than a decade. He was one of the best players of his generation and one of the greatest goalies in history. Since joining the NHL in 2005–06, Lundqvist has led the league in wins, won the Vezina Trophy, and assisted Sweden in taking home the gold at the Olympics in Torino in 2006.

While Henrik Lundqvist was competing for Frolunda in the Swedish Junior League, the Rangers picked him in the seventh round (at pick No. 205) of the 2000 NHL Draft. Lundqvist was the best custodian in Sweden for the following five years, earning the Honken Trophy, which is comparable to the Vezina Trophy, three times in a row from 2003 to 2005.

Lundqvist went 39-18-5 with a 1.97 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 2011–12 to win the Vezina Trophy and place third in the vote for the Hart Trophy as League MVP. He also became the first player to ever receive NHL First-Team All-Star recognition. In the 48-game abbreviated season in 2012–13, he had 24 victories, which was the most in the league.

Henrik Lundqvist owns almost every record for goalies in Rangers history, including victories, shutouts, playoff wins and games played.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence