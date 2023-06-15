In a recent conversation with the Nelk Boys, Dana White, the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), didn't hold back his criticism of the NHL when it comes to their marketing efforts. The candid remarks by White shed light on his perspective regarding the NHL's approach to reaching the younger generation and the success of its video content.

The Nelk Boys, a Canadian-American YouTube channel known for their prank videos and vlogs, engaged in a discussion with Dana White, delving into various topics including sports marketing. It was during this conversation that White expressed his frustration with the NHL's marketing strategies, stating,

"Fuck them. They're all old dumb fucking people that have no idea what's going on. They have no idea where this younger generation is, how you reach them, any of that shit."

He adds:

"Total video views for the NHL. The middle of their conference finals. They did 25 million video views. Power Slap did 90 million. So all these people that are talking shit out there, you know it's all old dumb fucking journalists. NHL don't want to know Boys. No problem. I got 'em."

White's strong words reflect his belief that the NHL is out of touch with the younger demographic and lacks the understanding of how to effectively engage them.

The UFC President's frustration stems from his perception that the NHL fails to adapt and evolve with the changing times. White suggests that the league relies on outdated methods and does not recognize the importance of reaching the younger generation through innovative and engaging content.

Dana White's Journey from UFC President to Leading the WWE-UFC Merger

Dana White's story begins when he learned that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was up for sale while working as a manager for fighters like Ortiz and Liddell.

When the UFC was acquired, it was in dire straits, having lost its assets and teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. Nonetheless, Dana White's leadership proved pivotal in the UFC's astonishing turnaround, propelling it into a thriving enterprise. By 2015, the UFC's gross revenue had skyrocketed to an impressive $600 million.

The organization's remarkable growth attracted the interest of investors, ultimately leading to its sale in 2016 to a consortium headed by WME-IMG for an astounding $4.025 billion. Despite the ownership change, White remained at the helm as president and retained a stake in the newly-formed company.

On April 3, 2023, Endeavor (formerly WME-IMG) announced a groundbreaking deal that would merge the WWE with the UFC, forming a new public company. White played a pivotal role in leading this merger and will continue to serve as the UFC president within the new company's management team.

