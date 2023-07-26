"Dark horse playoff team if he signs": Arizona Coyotes fans elated as 2022 third pick is rumored to sign ELC

Logan Cooley, the talented hockey prospect, has been at the center of intense speculation following the Arizona Coyotes' failed arena proposal in Tempe. Fans and analysts have been eager to understand how this event might have influenced his decision to return to the University of Minnesota for his sophomore season.

During a conference call in May, Cooley addressed these speculations and set the record straight on his immediate and long-term future with the Coyotes, triggering mixed reactions from NHL fans.

Craig Morgan @CraigSMorgan



Cooley previously announced that he'd return to Minnesota for his sophomore season but he left the door open in this Q&A that I conducted with him.



Per source, there is momentum toward Logan Cooley signing his ELC to play for the Coyotes this season.

One fan took to Twitter and expressed their excitement at the prospect of Cooley joining the Arizona Coyotes, saying:

"Would be a real big boost for the #Yotes as Cooley is a stellar player who should do well if he were to play in the NHL this year."

Another fan's tweet highlighted the impact Cooley's addition could have on the Coyotes' overall team dynamics. He stated:

"Huge if it happens. Suddenly their forwards are probably middle of the pack. Their goaltending is already top 10. Their D, well, it will be better than San Jose’s after the Karlsson trade."

However, not all fans were enthusiastic about the idea of Cooley's immediate entry into the NHL. One fan tweeted:

"Why rush it? This isn’t a good enough team yet. He will sign and immediately be the one depended on to do it all. Don’t put those expectations on him at this point."

Amidst the reactions, a sense of understanding and clarity emerged for some fans. One tweet simply stated:

"well, this suddenly makes sense..."

The Arizona Coyotes' fanbase continues to be divided on the implications of Cooley's decision and the impact it may have on the team's fortunes.

Arizona Coyotes Alex Galchenyuk violently threatened officers

The Arizona Coyotes took swift action regarding forward Alex Galchenyuk's contract, placing him on unconditional waiver for termination, just 12 days after signing him to a new deal. This decision follows reports of Galchenyuk's arrest on July 9, involving charges such as private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating behavior.

According to Scottsdale Police and The Athletic's Katie Strang, Galchenyuk allegedly made violent threats toward officers during the hit-and-run incident. He said things like:

"I will end your bloodline" and "One phone call and you're dead."

The police report also mentions threats of chopping and disemboweling an officer and their family and an accusation of a racial slur towards an African-American officer.

Galchenyuk reportedly displayed signs of impairment during the incident, and his father, who was present at the scene, informed officers that he had never witnessed his son behaving this way before.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for August 11, indicating that legal proceedings are underway to address these serious charges.