Darnell Nurse accepts defensive shortcomings after loss to Rangers

Darnell Nurse addressed the media after the Edmonton Oilers' crushing 3-0 shutout loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night, admitting that their defensive shortcomings were to blame for the loss.

The Oilers entered the contest without their captain, Connor McDavid, who's dealing with an upper-body injury sustained during a game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Oilers' defense and goaltending have become a subject of concern for the team throughout the season. Their defensive unit was once again called into question after being outscored by the Rangers in all positions.

The home crowd at Rogers Place became so frustrated with their team that they began to turn their backs on them, and the boos echoing around the arena became only louder at one point.

Meanwhile, Nurse put in a great effort on the ice, but the game did not turn out to be his best. He looked more frustrated while addressing the media and stated that everyone on the team needed to elevate their game.

He also emphasized that he's been in Edmonton for nine years, and their defensive problems have remained the same:

"We have to reset, can’t feel sorry for ourselves & move on."

The Edmonton Oilers' defeat to the Rangers marked their fourth consecutive loss of the season. They have only secured one win this season and currently sit second to last in the Pacific Division.

How has Darnell Nurse fared for the Edmonton Oilers?

Darnell Nurse was drafted No. 7 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL draft and has since been with the same franchise. The 2023-24 season marked his 10th in an Oilers uniform. He's accumulated two points in seven games for Edmonton so far this season and has a plus/minus of minus 3.

Overall, Nurse has played 565 career games, scoring 237 points through 67 goals and 170 assists with a plus/minus of plus 63. He's currently inked to an eight-year, $74,000,000 contract with the Oilers, which he signed in August 2021. He'll become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2030.

Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will look to rebound from an awful start to the season when they face the Calgary Flames in an NHL Heritage Classic Series game on Sunday, October 29. The puck drops for the game at 7 P.M. ET.