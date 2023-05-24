Darren Dreger, a well-respected NHL insider, has provided an update on the Toronto Maple Leafs' search for a new general manager, on the SportsCentre podcast.

According to Dreger, the process is already underway, and Brad Treliving, former general manager of the Calgary Flames, appears to be the frontrunner for the position.

"There is a lot of heavy lifting ahead for that new executive. No question about that. The very latest is the process is underway and Brad Treliving formerly of the Calgary Flames seems to be at the head of the line right now," Dreger said.

Dreger emphasized the significant challenges awaiting the new executive, describing it as a task requiring substantial effort. However, Treliving's experience and track record make him a prime candidate for the role.

Brendan Shanahan, the president of Maple Leafs, has expressed the need for a candidate with a high level of experience. Treliving's profile fits the criterion.

"It’s not like Brendan Shanahan is going to stop with Treliving. The expectation is that Shanahan will continue to have conversations and consider other potential candidates, but one of the many parameters that he laid out at his media event on Friday is that he talked about needing a level of experience, and Brad Treliving has that," Dreger said.

While Treliving is leading the pack, Dreger noted that Shanahan is not limiting his options to just one candidate.

The expectation is that Shanahan will continue to explore other potential candidates who meet the specified parameters laid out during a recent media event. The search process may take a week or possibly longer, as Shanahan is determined to find the right person to guide the Maple Leafs to success.

"It could take a week. Maybe it takes longer. Maybe it takes two weeks. Brendan Shanahan wants experience and I think he gets that with Brad Treliving and a few others," Dreger said.

As Toronto Maple Leafs organization moves forward in its search, the focus remains on finding an experienced person capable of handling the challenges ahead. Fans eagerly await the outcome of the crucial decision, which will shape the future direction of the team.

Kyle Dubas breaks silence, moving forward after Toronto Maple Leafs departure

Kyle Dubas, former general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, has broken his silence since his dismissal, saying that he will move forward.

Dubas took to Twitter to reflect on his nine-year tenure with the organization, expressing gratitude towards fans, players, coaches and staff. While he did not delve into the specifics surrounding his departure, Dubas said that private discussions had taken place and that the organization decided to take a different direction.

Dubas' departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs was accompanied by a public airing of grievances between him and president Brendan Shanahan.

The situation escalated when it was revealed that Dubas had expressed a desire to return under different terms than were initially presented. Eventually, Shanahan made the decision to fire Dubas, detailing the negotiation process on live TV.

There is speculation now regarding Dubas' future in hockey. The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly been granted permission to speak with him about potential openings. Meanwhile, Shanahan is actively searching for an experienced general manager to address contractual issues and potentially replace coach Sheldon Keefe.

In his farewell message, Dubas expressed gratitude to the Toronto Maple Leafs and their passionate fan base as he looks forward to the next phase of his career.

