The Calgary Flames have been eliminated from contention for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. That became certain after the Nashville Predators beat them 3-2 in a shootout and the Winnipeg Jets beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Monday.
Flames fans were not pleased with their head coach Darryl Sutter after the team got eliminated from playoff contention. They were furious at the loss and blamed Sutter for the Calgary Flames' downfall.
Here's what fans had to say:
One fan wrote:
"Another game where Calgary can't get it done cause they lack talent. A a cap team that's avg. I honestly believe Darryl Sutter hockey killed the team. But the GM screwed us before Game 1. Lost two super stars and could never replace them. #Flames are where they should be."RoBo
Here are some other fan reactions:
"I think I’m done watching hockey. Darryl Sutter made me not want to watch Flames hockey again. I don’t think I can watch anything he’s a part of anymore."- @kermitology
One said:
"I can't believe Darryl Sutter threw Nick Ritchie out there in the shootout over the likes of Elias Lindholm (a fucking 40 goalscorer last year) among others. Darryl Sutter will always be one of my favorites but after that, even I'm ready to say back to the farm you go old man!"
Nashville Predators eliminate Calgary Flames in shootout
The Nashville Predators' hopes of making the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs are alive after leapfrogging the Calgary Flames with a 3-2 shootout win on Monday.
Mark Jankowski opened the scoring sheet for the Predators with a wrist shot at the 5:49 mark of the first period, which was the only goal scored in the first. Coming into 7:41 of the second period, Troy Stecher tied the game at one after putting the puck back in the net with a wrist shot.
The second period also saw just one goal. Zack Sanford scored the second goal for the Predators before Mikael Backlund tied the game at 2-2 as a shootout ensued.
Tommy Novak scored the winner for the Predators. With the win, the Nashville Predators (41-31-8) trail the Winnipeg Jets by three points in the Western Wild Card standings.
The Predators play their final two games against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and Colorado Avalanche a day later.