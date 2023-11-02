David Beckham reposts Leon Draisaitl and girlfriend Celeste's Halloween getup mimicking $514,000,000 power couple

NHL star Leon Draisaitl and his girlfriend Celeste Desjardins created a charming Halloween tribute that garnered significant attention on social media when it was shared by David Beckham, the well-known retired English professional footballer.

Beckham, who currently serves as the president and co-owner of Inter Miami and shares ownership of Salford City, helped bring the Halloween tribute into the spotlight.

Leon and Celeste showcased their love for dressing up and celebrated Halloween by transforming themselves into the iconic couple of David and Victoria Beckham, who have a combined net worth of $514 million. Their extraordinary cosplay drew attention not only from fans but also from David Beckham himself.

In this Halloween homage, Leon Draisaitl took on the role of none other than David Beckham, the legendary football icon. He donned the iconic Manchester United jersey, which has become synonymous with Beckham's storied career.

On the other hand, Celeste Desjardins, Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend, embraced the persona of 'Posh Spice' Victoria Beckham, the fashion icon and former pop star. She flawlessly embodied the sophisticated and chic essence that has made Victoria Beckham a global style icon.

What added an extra layer of excitement to this Halloween celebration was David Beckham's own involvement. He took to his Instagram story to share a photo of Leon Draisaitl and Celeste in their Beckham-inspired costumes.

Source:- David Beckham Instagram

Leon Draisaitl: A German sensation's journey to NHL stardom

Leon Draisaitl, a German-born NHL star, entered the league as the third overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, an achievement that marked him as the highest-drafted German-trained player in NHL history.

His journey with the Edmonton Oilers commenced in August of 2014 when he signed a three-year entry-level contract. Draisaitl made his NHL debut in October that year and scored his first NHL goal later that month.

However, during the 2014-15 season, he appeared in 37 games before being returned to his junior team, the Prince Albert Raiders, to avoid nearing free agency. The 2016-17 season proved pivotal for both Draisaitl and the Oilers, as they made a triumphant return to the playoffs after a decade-long drought.

His stellar performance during this season set the stage for his remarkable career ahead.

In August of 2017, Draisaitl inked an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with the Oilers, a deal initially met with skepticism but soon recognized as a great value for the team. Despite facing challenges and inconsistent team performance in the subsequent seasons, Draisaitl continued to shine.

The 2019-20 season saw him secure the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer and earn prestigious awards like the Hart Memorial Trophy. The 2021-22 season also brought significant milestones, with Draisaitl reaching the 50-goal mark for the second time in his career.