David Edstrom contract: How much did Vegas Golden Knights first round pick sign his entry-level deal for?

The Vegas Golden Knights have made an important move in securing their top pick from last month's draft, as they officially announced the signing of center David Edstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

This signing marks a significant step for the 18-year-old player and the organization.

While the contract allows for a maximum salary of $950,000 per year, entry-level contracts may include extra bonuses tied to signing and performance milestones. Consequently, the player's overall earnings have the potential to exceed the annual limit of $950,000.

Selected as the final pick of the first round, at 32nd overall, Edstrom showed promise during his time in Frolunda's system last season. He had the opportunity to develop his skills by playing with different teams within the organization, including the Under-18, Under-20, and SHL groups. Among these, he particularly stood out at the Under-20 level, where he demonstrated his scoring abilities with 15 goals and 13 assists in 28 games.

Impressively, Edstrom also made an impact in professional play, notching two goals and two assists in 11 contests with Frolunda's SHL squad. Despite limited ice time, averaging just under eight minutes per game, he showcased his potential at the higher level. His performance did not go unobserved on the international stage either, as he represented Sweden in prestigious tournaments such as the 2022 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the World Under-18s.

Looking ahead, Edstrom remains under contract with Frolunda in Sweden for the upcoming season. It is likely that the youngster will be loaned back to his current team, where he will continue to split his time between the Under-20 team and the SHL squad. If this scenario unfolds, his contract will slide a year, meaning it will still have three years remaining when next summer arrives.

Vegas Golden Knights hire two new faces as assistant coach

The Vegas Golden Knights made a noteworthy move by hiring Dominique Ducharme and Joel Ward as assistant coaches. Ducharme, former head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, played a crucial role in leading the team to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

He also boasts a successful coaching background in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, with notable achievements such as winning the President's Cup and the Memorial Cup. Ward, a former NHL player, brings his 11-season career experience to the coaching role after serving as an assistant coach for the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Golden Knights' AHL affiliate.

Both Ducharme and Ward's additions add valuable expertise and perspectives to the Golden Knights coaching staff.

