David Kampf new contract: How much is the Toronto Maple Leafs forward's extension worth?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf has been making waves on the ice with his extraordinary performance. The hockey star inked a four-year contract with the Leafs on June 28, 2023, for $9.6 million.

Kampf’s contract comprises $2.4 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $2.4 million. He will earn $2.4 million in base salary with a minors salary of $2.4 million for the 2023-24 season.

Fan favorite David Kampf has racked up 111 points in 399 games throughout six seasons. The 28-year-old hockey star also has six playoff points in 27 games till the 2023-24 season. He will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2026-27 season when he turns 32. By signing four contracts throughout his hockey career, the talented Maple Leafs prospect has estimated career earnings of $6.5 million.

David Kampf’s professional hockey career

Jirkov native David Kampf initiated his professional hockey career with the Chicago Blackhawks and eventually moved on to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The hockey forward showcased his exceptional grip over the puck throughout his career with both teams.

Despite not being drafted, Kampf started playing hockey for his hometown club Pirati Chomutov in 2009 when he joined their under-16 squad. After rising through the ranks, he eventually debuted with Chomutov in the 2012-2013 Czech Extraliga campaign.

Kampf had his best regular season to date in his sixth season with Pirati Chomutov, which was in the 2016-2017 campaign. In 52 games, he recorded a career-high 15 goals and 31 points, demonstrating his outstanding performance and value to the squad.

Despite garnering interest from NHL teams, Kampf re-signed with Chomutov for an additional year on April 19, 2017. Kampf invoked an out-of-contract clause a few days later, on May 1, 2017, and signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kampf got the chance to make his NHL debut on December 28th of the 2017-2018 season. On January 12, 2018, he contributed to the Chicago Blackhawks' 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets by scoring his first NHL goal. Kampf was a free agent after playing for the Blackhawks for four seasons. He signed a hefty $3 million two-year contract on July 28, 2021.

Kampf recorded a personal high record in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points over 82 games. He is best known for his defensive skills and makes only a tiny offensive impact. But he excels at taking on challenging tasks from opponents of the highest caliber.

