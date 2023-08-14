David Krejci announces retirement after 16-year NHL career

David Krejci has announced his retirement from the NHL.

Krejci returned to the NHL and the Boston Bruins this past season after one campaign in the Czech Republic, his home country.

Following the conclusion of the season, Krejci wasn't certain about his hockey future, but on Monday he announced his retirement from the NHL.

"After 15 full NHL seasons, I have decided to retire from the best league in the world. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for allowing me to take my time with my decision and announcement," part of Krejci's statement read.

David Krejci first broke into the NHL during the 2006-07 season but only played six games.

Krejci spent his entire NHL career with the Boston Bruins after being drafted by the club with the 63rd pick in 2004.

David Krejci won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and ended his NHL career with 1,032 games played and 786 points, while also suiting up for 160 playoff games and recording 128 points.

In his statement, Krejci recalls getting drafted into the NHL and his journey since then,

"When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to 3 Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011. I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you."

Like the amazing teammate he was during his time with the Bruins, Krejci also thanked his teammates,

"To my teammates - I have been very lucky to be on so many good teams and play with so many great players. You always start as coworkers but end as friends, and I'm so proud to have met some of my closest friends over the years. That's the best part about our sport."

The 37 year-old also bade goodbye to Bruins fans,

"And to Bruins fans and the city of Boston - THANK YOU. You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful. I will miss playing in front of you, but I am and always will be a Bruin,"

David Krejci's retirement comes a few weeks after his longtime teammate Patrice Bergeron also announced his retirement from the NHL.

David Krejci stats in his illustrious hockey career

David Krejci began his hockey career in the Czech Republic and was drafted by the Bruins in 2004 after playing for the HC Kladno. After being drafted, Krejci played for the Gatineau Olympiques in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for two seasons.

Krejci began his pro carer in the AHL but made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 seasons and skated in six games but failed to register a point. He spent the bulk of the 2007-08 season with the Bruins and became a full-time NHL player during that season.

In his career, Krejci skated in 1032 NHL games and put up 786 points, while being a key part of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning Bruins team. He also was the NHL's plus-minus award winner in 2009 and 2014 and was a fan favorite throughout his time in Boston.