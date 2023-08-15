David Krejci comes clean on talks of coaching in future following NHL retirement

David Krejci, the 37-year-old center with the Boston Bruins, has retired. Just three weeks after Bruins ex-captain Patrice Bergeron’s retirement from the ice, fans and enthusiasts expected Krejci to continue being a part of the Bruins as a coach.

However, in his recent statements, it's quite evident that Krejci has not yet given coaching any thought. He respects the NHL coaches for what they do for teams, but Krejci is not considering pursuing a coaching career.

On Monday, David Krejci opened up about stepping into the next chapter in life with his family, as was evident in the Bruins’ announcement.

The star center said that he had no plans of retirement while entering the 2022-23 season, but things panned out differently.

After playing for the Bruins for 16 seasons, Krejci decided to listen to his body, as he had several injuries, realizing that he wouldn't be able to play 82 games a season anymore.

The NHL star also commented on the team’s performance last season, which was disappointing. Krejci had his first Stanley Cup win with the Bruins during the 2011 NHL playoffs, where he led them with his stellar performance on the ice.

David Krejci’s future plans in hockey

After sending shockwaves in the hockey realm with his announcement of retirement, David Krejci has opened up about the future plans in the sport.

The former NHL center will mull the possibility of playing in Europe or for Czechia in the international stage.

NHL fans and enthusiasts have also come up with news on Krejci requiring surgery to continue his NHL career for the ongoing season, as his body would not have permitted him spending time on the ice.

After a long career with the Boston Bruins, Krejci gave his retirement statement, thanking Bruins president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney for giving him time to take his big decision of retirement. He also gave acknowledgments to his near and dear ones.

There was a special mention of his wife and children as David Krejci spoke about his willingness to be a better husband and father, findhing ways to spend quality time with his family.

