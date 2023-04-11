David Krejci Injury Update: Timeline of Boston Bruins Center's Recovery and expected return date

David Krejci, the top center for the Boston Bruins, won't play in either of Boston's last two regular-season games. According to Boston Hockey Now's Joe Haggerty, Krejci will miss time due to a lower-body ailment.

How has David Krejci been doing till now

This will be David Krejci's sixth consecutive game missed and his 12th overall as he will miss the last two games of the season. He skated today and coach Jim Montgomery was very optimistic about him. He said,

“Today was his best day. That has us optimistic about where he’s going to be for Game 1 [of the playoffs]”.

David Krejci and his history with the Boston Bruins

Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins

David Krejci has provided the Bruins with what they were missing in his absence the previous year, with 16 goals and 40 assists in 70 games for the President's Trophy winners since his return to Boston this season. After 15 years in Boston, Krejci will play for HC Olomouc in the Czech Republic in 2021-2022.

Krejci has played a crucial role since moving back to New England, helping the Bruins achieve their goal of breaking the all-time single-season victory record they achieved last Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Krejci's postseason performances over his career have become legendary in Boston outside of the regular season.

Krejci participated in 25 games during their Stanley Cup championship run in the 2011 playoffs, leading the playoffs in scoring with 12 goals and 11 assists. When the Bruins made it back to the Stanley Cup Final two years later, Krejci once more led the way for all of the players. Krejci has nine goals and 17 assists in 22 games, but the Chicago Blackhawks ultimately won the sport's top prize.

The Bruins have able replacements like Coyle and Zacha

The Bruins have benefited from outstanding center play from both Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha while Krejci has been out. Nonetheless, David Krejci has a reputation as one of the top players in the playoffs, and Boston is hopeful that he will support the team's efforts.

Other injuries for the Boston Bruins

New Jersey Devils v Boston Bruins

Other than Krejci, others like Patrice Bergeron and Dimitry Orlov are also missing time for the Bruins. All of them might be available before the playoffs begin.

Others like Charles McAvoy, Taylor Hall, and Linus Ullmark were rested against Philadelphia because they just came back from injuries. Despite all of that, nobody has been able to stop the team from breaking the record.

