David Krejci net worth: How much is ex-Bruins star worth in 2023?

David Krejci, a seasoned 37-year-old center, has left his mark on the world of ice hockey. David Krejci's journey from a drafted prospect to an NHL legend has not only been marked by his on-ice accomplishments but also by his financial success.

When analyzing Krejci's net worth, his contracts form the bedrock of his financial success. Over the years, Krejci has signed a series of substantial contracts, each contributing to his impressive net worth.

Summing up the total value of Krejci's contracts reveals an astounding net worth. Across his five contracts, he has amassed a staggering $76,150,000.

In the last contract of his career, Krejci signed a one-year contract with the Boston Bruins on August 8, 2022. Valued at $3,000,000, this contract had a cap hit of $1,000,000.

Krejci's journey to financial success began with a three-year, $2,650,000 contract signed on May 22, 2006. With a modest cap hit of $766,667, this contract marked the initial steps of his professional career.

Building on his early successes, Krejci inked a three-year, $11,250,000 contract on June 2, 2009. This marked a significant leap in his earnings, with a cap hit of $3,750,000 reflecting his growing prominence in the league.

As Krejci's career continued to ascend, he secured a three-year, $15,750,000 contract on December 1, 2011. With a cap hit of $5,250,000.

The pinnacle of Krejci's contract achievements came on September 7, 2014, when he signed a lucrative six-year, $43,500,000 contract with the Boston Bruins. With a cap hit of $7,250,000.

David Krejci declares end to his 16-year NHL journey by retiring

David Krejci has officially announced his retirement from the NHL. After a season in his native Czech Republic, he made his return to the Boston Bruins for the past season. Despite some uncertainty about his future in hockey after the season's end, Krejci confirmed his retirement from the NHL on Monday.

In his statement, he expressed gratitude to Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for allowing him the time to make his decision. Krejci's NHL journey spanned 15 seasons, and he referred to the NHL as the best league globally.

Although he made his NHL debut back in the 2006-07 season, his playing time was initially limited to just six games. Remarkably, David Krejci dedicated his entire NHL career to the Boston Bruins, having been selected by the team as the 63rd overall pick in the 2004 draft. The pinnacle of his career came in 2011 when he clinched a Stanley Cup victory with the Bruins.

Over the course of his career, David Krejci participated in 1,032 games, amassing an impressive 786 points. His impact was felt in the playoffs as well, as he contributed 128 points in 160 games.