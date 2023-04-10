"You always have to aim 10 goals higher" - David Pastrnak reveals how Brad Marchand helped him achieve 60 goal milestone

David Pastrnak is the Boston Bruins' leading-goal scorer this season. He reached the 60-goal milestone with a hat-trick during the 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Scoring sixty goals in a single season is no easy task. Players must perform consistently throughout the intense NHL schedule.

He also became the second player after Connor McDavid to score sixty goals this season. The pair are the first to do so since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr accomplished the feat during the 1995-96 campaign.

NHL @NHL



David Pastrnak (



The last time two players scored 60 goals in the same season was 1995-96 (Mario Lemieux & Jaromir Jagr ( Welcome to the party, pal! 🥳David Pastrnak ( @pastrnak96 ) joins Connor McDavid ( @cmcdavid97 ) as the two players this season to hit the 60-goal mark!The last time two players scored 60 goals in the same season was 1995-96 (Mario Lemieux & Jaromir Jagr ( @68Jagr )). Welcome to the party, pal! 🥳David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) joins Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) as the two players this season to hit the 60-goal mark!The last time two players scored 60 goals in the same season was 1995-96 (Mario Lemieux & Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr)). https://t.co/7ZNqXozmxC

When Pastrnak was in the early days of his career, veteran forward Brad Marchand advised him to always strive for higher scoring numbers. The 26-year-old carried Marchand's advice with him throughout his career, which paid off during Sunday's game against the Flyers.

Here's what Pastrnak said about achieving the milestone:

"There’s one great point that actually ( Brad Marchand) told me like many, many years ago when I was young. He said, ‘You always have to aim 10 goals higher than you think you can get. So, yeah, definitely I was aiming at 60. Wasn’t really thinking that I will get there. Definitely special.

"Obviously, the record is amazing, but we're building toward something bigger than the NHL record. That's our focus."

p - Boston Bruins @NHLBruins "It's very special. It's been a lot of fun, I'm not gonna lie. It's been enjoyable, especially with the team we have here...we made history today." -- @pastrnak96 reacts after potting his 60th goal in the #NHLBruins record 63rd win "It's very special. It's been a lot of fun, I'm not gonna lie. It's been enjoyable, especially with the team we have here...we made history today." -- @pastrnak96 reacts after potting his 60th goal in the #NHLBruins record 63rd win https://t.co/PPLvBK8i9K

David Pastrnak perviously had a career-high season during the Covid-19 shrotened season in 2019-20. During that period, the 26-year-old played in 70 games for the Boston Bruins and managed to accumulate 95 points (48 goals and 47 assists).

This time, Pastrnak has played 80 games and has managed to rack up 109 points via 60 goals and 49 assists. He's scored 10 points in previous five games and is the fourth-leading goalscorer of the 2022-23 NHL season.

David Pastrnak recorded his 15th career hat-trick in Bruins' 5-3 win over the Flyers

After defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday, the Boston Bruins earned their 63rd victory and set a new record for the most wins in a single season. David Pastrnak scored a hat-trick on the night, his 15th of the career.

Action Network NHL @ActionNetNHL Hat-trick

Goal No. 60



David Pastrnak is balling out this season



Hat-trickGoal No. 60David Pastrnak is balling out this season

His hat-trick on the night helped Pastrnak reach 60 goals for the season, bringing his season total to 300.

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will next be in action against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, April 11.

Poll : 0 votes