David Pastrnak takes a savage dig at Maple Leafs success after Team Matthews' All-Star Game victory

By Nathan Grella
Modified Feb 04, 2024 01:33 GMT
2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game winning goal in the shootout during the game between Team Mackinnon and Team McDavid during the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins didn't miss the chance to inject a bit of playful rivalry into the atmosphere. As Team Matthews, led by Auston Matthews, claimed victory in front of the hometown crowd in Toronto, David Pastrnak took a subtle jab at the Maple Leafs players and their fans.

"Good for them. They needed some wins. They got one," David Pastrnak remarked with a smile when asked about the four Toronto Maple Leafs players on the winning team. The comment, delivered in good spirits, hinted at the historical rivalry between the Bruins and the Maple Leafs, adding a touch of banter to the post-game analysis.

David Pastrnak showcased his incredible skill during the game, particularly with a dazzling move that left his teammate Jeremy Swayman bewildered. He didn't miss the opportunity to remind the Maple Leafs and their supporters that the Bruins are still a force to be reckoned with.

While Maple Leafs players are sure to take the tongue and cheek in kind, it remains to be seen whether Maple Leafs fans will agree with the light ribbing. It seems tToronto fans have the upper hand at least for now, as the Leafs at least made it past the first round in the playoffs last season, unlike the Boston Bruins.

David Pastrnak was electric in the All-Star Game, but was Alex DeBrincat robbed of the NHL All-Star MVP award today in favor of Auston Matthews?

DeBrincat's contributions to Team Matthews were nothing short of stellar. In the semifinal clash against Jack Hughes' team, he played a pivotal role in securing a 6-5 victory, netting two goals, providing an assist, and delivering the decisive game-winning shootout goal. The final saw DeBrincat continue his hot streak with an empty-net goal and two more assists, helping Team Matthews secure the title with a win against the Connor McDavid-led squad.

With a total of six points in the tournament, including the crucial shootout goal in the semifinal, DeBrincat seemed like a strong contender for the MVP title. However, the honor went to Matthews, who contributed two goals and an assist in the final game. This decision has left many Detroit fans feeling miffed and questioning whether the MVP selection was based more on Matthews' ties to the host city than his on-ice performance.

This isn't the first time such a scenario has unfolded in the NHL All-Star Game. Last year, Mathew Tkachuk claimed the MVP title in front of the hometown crowd in Florida, sparking similar debates about the influence of location on individual accolades.

