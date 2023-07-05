David Reinbacher contract: How much is Montreal Canadiens No. 5 pick's entry level salary?

The Montreal Canadiens made a significant move by signing young defenseman David Reinbacher to a three-year entry-level contract. He was selected as the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Reinbacher's salary for the upcoming 2023-24 season is set at $950,000, with a corresponding cap hit of $950,000. The contract includes a signing bonus of $95,000. The base salary accounts for $855,000, reflecting the team's belief in his long-term value.

CapFriendly @CapFriendly

3 year ELC

$950k cap hit & $2.117M AAV



Breakdown:

Yr 1&2: 855k + 95k SB + 1M type 'A' PB

Yr3: 855k + 95k SB + 1M type 'A' PB + 500k type 'B' PB



European Assignment Clause in Yrs 1&2



Rep'd by Maloney & Thompson Sports Mngmt



European Assignment Clause in Yrs 1&2

Rep'd by Maloney & Thompson Sports Mngmt

It's important to note that Reinbacher's contract carries a total value of $6,350,000, highlighting the team's investment in his future. Reinbacher's entry-level contract sets him on a path to potential restricted free agency at the end of the 2025-26 season, by which time he will be 21.

The 18-year-old has shown promise on the ice. Last season, for Kloten HC in the Swiss National League, he recorded three goals and 22 points in 46 games, showcasing his offensive prowess from the blue line. Moreover, Reinbacher contributed a goal and assist in three playoff games, proving his ability to perform under pressure.

Standing at an impressive 6' 2" and weighing 195 pounds, Reinbacher has the physical attributes necessary to excel as a defenseman in the NHL. His size and strength should allow him to hold his own against opponents and provide stability in the defensive zone.

Furthermore, his experience representing Austria at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships is proof of his international exposure and development. David Reinbacher's playing style revolves around a reliable and stable defensive approach.

Against attacking opponents coming through the neutral zone, Reinbacher takes proactive measures by closing the gap early.

A look at David Reinbacher's career

David Reinbacher of Austria has had a remarkable run, especially in international competitions.

Despite Austria's loss to Latvia in the Junior Championship, Reinbacher's performance was noteworthy. He averaged over 26 minutes of ice time per game, showcasing his endurance and dedication. He contributed two assists in the final game.

Later, Reinbacher made his debut with the senior team at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. However, his run was interrupted by an MCL injury during Austria's second game against Sweden.

Despite missing three games, Reinbacher returned to play 23 minutes in the final group game against Hungary, helping Austria avoid relegation.

