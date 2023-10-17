David Reinbacher injury: What happened to Montreal Canadiens prospect?

In the world of professional hockey, where the game's intensity is matched only by the unpredictability of injuries, David Reinbacher has taken center stage. As a promising talent drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2023 NHL entry draft, Reinbacher's journey took an unexpected turn due to an injury that left fans and pundits concerned.

What happened to David Reinbacher?

David Reinbacher's injury occurred during his tenure with Kloten EHC in the NL. In a fateful game against HC Fribourg-Gottéron, the 18-year-old defenseman found himself in an awkward position when he was driven into the boards. This incident undoubtedly raised concerns among Canadiens fans, who had high hopes for the young talent.

As the fifth overall pick in the NHL draft, Reinbacher's potential and skill set had been a source of excitement for the Canadiens and their supporters. The injury, particularly to a player in his formative years, could have been a significant setback.

According to TVA's Anthony Martineau, Reinbacher's injury is not overly serious. It has been determined that he will require some physiotherapy to rehabilitate his knee. The estimated timeline for his return falls in the range of one to three weeks.

This news offers a sigh of relief for all concerned parties, particularly for Kloten, who witnessed a noticeable decline in their team's performance in Reinbacher's absence.

When will David Reinbacher return?

Despite the initial concerns surrounding David Reinbacher's injury, the outlook appears more favorable than feared. The Canadiens' prospect is expected to make a relatively swift return to the ice, much to the relief of fans and the Kloten team.

To put the injury into perspective, Reinbacher has been an essential part of the Kloten team's defensive lineup, and his absence was keenly felt during his recent stint in the Canadiens' training camp. Reinbacher's significant contribution to Kloten is evident, having played three games this season and even registering an empty-net goal during the season opener.

Canadiens fans can eagerly await the return of this budding star, while Kloten anticipates the resurgence of a vital asset to their roster.