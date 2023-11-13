"Dean Evason might be on the hot seat": Minnesota Wild HC faces fans ire after 8-3 thrashing by Dallas Stars in season's 10th loss

Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason has come under fire from fans following a crushing 8-3 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Sunday, their tenth loss of the season.

The Stars beat the Wild convincingly at the Xcel City Center, scoring five times in powerplay. The Stars have now won three straight games and atop the Central Division with 21 points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Wild have lost three consecutive games and are sixth in the Central Division with 12 points after 15 games.

Fans were disappointed by the Wild's home performance against one of their main rivals. They were furious with HC Dean Evason for the plan executed by him in the contest. One tweeted:

"Dean Evason might be on the hot seat"

How did the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild?

On Sunday, the Wild (5-8-2) hosted the Dallas Stars (10-3-1) at the Xcel City Center. This was the first meeting of the two teams this season.

The first period was a five-goal thriller. Veteran Joe Pavelski put the Stars on board 57 seconds into play.

At the 9:49 mark, Radek Faksa's short-handed goal gave the Stars a 2-0 lead. Just over a minute later, Brandon Duhaime put the Minnesota Wild on the board for the first time to cut the Stars' lead to 2-1.

With less than a minute to go in the first period, Vinni Letteri put the Wild only a goal behind before heading into the second period.

The Stars continued with their dominant play. Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov made it 5-2 before Mets Zuccarello scored the final goal for the Wild to make it 5-3 heading into the third period.

Jason Robertson scored two goals before Johnston's second of the night sealed a commanding 8-3 win for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen, Johnston and Robertson notched up three points apiece for the Stars.

The Minnesota Wild will be next up against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The puck drops at 11 a.m. ET.