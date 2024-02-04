"DeBrincat was robbed you frauds": Auston Matthews winning NHL All-Star Game MVP has fans calling for Red Wings forward's snub for best player award

The NHL All-Star Game in Toronto delivered a spectacle for the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews' fans. However, there has been a growing chorus of discontent among hockey fans, particularly those supporting the Detroit Red Wings. The source of their frustration? The decision to award the All-Star Game MVP title to Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain, instead of the standout performance put on by Detroit's Alex DeBrincat.

Was Alex DeBrincat robbed of the NHL All-Star MVP award in favor of Auston Matthews?

DeBrincat's contributions to Team Matthews were nothing short of stellar. In the semifinal clash against Jack Hughes' team, he played a pivotal role in securing a 6-5 victory, netting two goals, providing an assist, and delivering the decisive game-winning shootout goal. The championship game saw DeBrincat continue his hot streak with an empty-net goal and two more assists, helping Team Matthews secure the title with a win against the Connor McDavid-led squad.

With a total of six points in the tournament, including the crucial shootout goal in the semifinal, DeBrincat seemed like a strong contender for the MVP title. However, the honor went to Matthews, who contributed two goals and an assist in the final game. This decision has left several Detroit fans miffed and questioning whether the MVP selection was based more on Matthews' ties to the host city than his on-ice performance.

Another name that could have been considered was Alex Debrincat and Auston Matthews' teammate Filip Forsberg, who had three goals and two assists. Although Forsberg went largely silent in the second game, without his contributions in the first game, Team Matthews would have never made it to the title matchup.

The fact that Toronto had four players on Team Matthews only adds fuel to the fire of discontent. While the decision may have been popular among the home crowd, it raises questions about the fairness of the selection process and whether the MVP award truly reflected the most outstanding individual performance over the course of the All-Star tournament.

This isn't the first time such a scenario has unfolded in the NHL All-Star Game. Last year, Mathew Tkachuk claimed the MVP title in front of the hometown crowd in Florida, sparking similar debates about the influence of location on individual accolades.

No matter who should have won the MVP award, there's no doubt that the NHL will benefit greatly from naming Auston Matthews the award in front of the hometown Toronto crowd.