"Definitely better than Gretzky" - NHL fans in awe of Connor McDavid as Oilers superstar clinches his 900th career point in just 602 games

Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid left NHL fans in awe as he notched up his 900th career point in just 602 games, solidifying his status as one of the league's brightest stars. The milestone came during Tuesday night's clash with the Philadelphia Flyers, when McDavid showcased his playmaking prowess by assisting Zach Hyman's second-period goal.

McDavid's achievement places him among elite company, with him becoming the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 900-point mark. Only legends like Peter Stastny, Mike Bossy, Mario Lemieux, and the incomparable Wayne Gretzky accomplished the feat in fewer games.

The Oilers captain demonstrated his offensive prowess throughout the game, opening the scoring with a breathtaking end-to-end goal and emphasizing his impact on the team's success. Despite a sluggish start to the season, McDavid's recent performance has been spectacular as he has contributed at least one point in 17 of his last 18 games.

Fans were left buzzing on X (formerly Twitter), with the platform flooded with astonishment and admiration for the Oilers superstar.

As Connor McDavid's brilliance continues, the Oilers are back in the competitive Western Conference playoff race. With the team now just three points behind the final wild-card spot, McDavid's stellar play remains a driving force behind the Oilers' resurgence. It has captivated fans and left them eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this hockey prodigy.

Connor McDavid's career stats: Chasing milestones and setting the pace for NHL greatness

In his current season, Connor McDavid has showcased his scoring prowess in 33 games, netting 14 goals and delivering 39 assists. His remarkable career spans 602 games, where he has amassed an impressive 317 goals and 586 assists. While he faces a challenging second half of the season to match Mike Bossy's record, McDavid, known for his statistical brilliance, has proven he's up to the task.

Last season, the Edmonton Oilers talisman set the bar high, notching up an extraordinary 64 goals and 153 points in 82 games to boast a staggering 1.87 point-per-game pace. Though slightly off that pace this season at 1.55 points per game, McDavid remains on track for an impressive 123 points.

If he maintains this pace, Connor McDavid is projected to reach 973 points in 649 games. He would fall short of Bossy's mark but would position himself as the fourth-fastest player to hit the coveted 1,000-point milestone. To put this in perspective, Peter Šťastný achieved this feat in 682 games, underscoring McDavid's rapid ascent in the NHL's record books.