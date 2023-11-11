"Definitely has a concussion": Jack Campbell's statement on his Oilers performance after AHL demotion leaves fans puzzled

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell expressed surprise and disappointment following his demotion to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors amid his ongoing struggles with the NHL club.

Known for being hard on himself, the goalie acknowledged the results-oriented nature of the league, citing his subpar numbers as the reason for the demotion. Speaking to reporters, including Sportsnet, Campbell admitted:

"It was pretty tough, not gonna lie. I felt like I was playing well, had some confidence. But obviously, the numbers weren't good enough."

Despite feeling confident in his performance, Campbell's record with the Oilers this season stands at 1-4-0, with a .873 save percentage and a 4.50 goals-against average. His metrics place him among the bottom 10 goalies in both goals saved above average and goals saved above expected at all strengths, according to Evolving-Hockey.

Campbell's comments on the Oilers' decision to send him to the AHL left fans bemused. Fans on X, formerly Twitter, wasted no time questioning Jack Campbell's assertion.

As Campbell heads to Bakersfield, fans await further developments and wonder about the implications for the Oilers' goaltending situation moving forward.

Jack Campbell's AHL Debut

The Edmonton Oilers made a significant move by placing goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers, sending him to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Campbell's struggles in the NHL were evident, holding a 1-4-0 record. His performance ranked him among the league's bottom 10 goalies in key metrics, according to Evolving-Hockey, with a minus-4.88 in goals saved above average and a minus-3.24 in goals saved above expected.

Jack Campbell's comments after his first start with the Condors reflected a mix of nerves and determination. Despite allowing four goals on 20 shots in a 4-1 defeat to the Abbotsford Canucks, Campbell candidly stated:

"Tonight was just about getting out there. I think a lot of emotions, a lot of nerves. I want to play well for the group. ... I wanted to do well, didn't quite go as planned. For me, it's just about staying with my details. I have some things I've got to keep working on to get to the next level in my game, and that doesn't change whether I'm here or up in the NHL. Just gotta get to work tomorrow."

The outing marked Campbell's return to AHL action, a league he hadn't played in since the 2018-19 season. The 31-year-old, currently in the second season of a five-year, $25-million deal, acknowledged areas for improvement in his game.