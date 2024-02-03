"Definitely doesn’t look healthy!!" - NHL fans react as Justin Bieber arrives for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

During the private party hosted by Drew House and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber delighted fans with an exclusive concert featuring some of his chart-topping hits.

The pop sensation serenaded the audience with tracks like "Peaches," "Eenie Meenie" and "Ghost," while also showcasing his musical versatility with a cover of SZA's "Snooze" and a slow-jam rendition of his classic "Baby."

Sportsnet shared a clip of Bieber's arrival for the All-Star Game on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Justin Bieber has arrived at Scotiabank Arena for the @Rogers #NHLAllStar Game!"

However, amidst the excitement, NHL fans reacted to the pop icon's appearance.

One fan expressed unease about Bieber's health, commenting:

"Definitely doesn’t look healthy!! Bad move from the NHL."

Another fan took a humorous approach, stating:

"Looks like he came straight from the set of Yo Gabba Gabba!"

Criticism also extended to the fashion choices of both Justin Bieber and the Toronto Maple Leafs players, with a fan remarking:

"Leaf players must be getting fashion tips from Beibs cause it is awful on all fronts."

Amidst the mixed reactions, one fan bluntly expressed their disapproval, stating:

"What a loser."

Justin Bieber's year-long stage return

In June 2022, Justin Bieber postponed and later canceled his Justice World Tour, citing health concerns.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, recently shared a video on Instagram capturing his redemption performance at the NHL All-Star Player Draft in Toronto.

This marked Bieber's return to the stage after a year-long hiatus. He previously surprised fans in January 2023 during The Kid LAROI's set and performed shirtless on a set of stairs.

Last night, he called for The Kid LAROI to join him for their collaboration "Stay" but couldn't locate him in time. Bieber also briefly performed with Don Toliver at the Rolling Loud festival in the past year.

In September 2022, Bieber conveyed a message in a statement on his Instagram story.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed, As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

Bieber added:

“....After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”