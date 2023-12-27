"Definitely not with the Leafs": Fans troll Matthew Knies' NHL 24 career simulation predicting Stanley Cup win in forward's future

EA Sports recently unveiled the results of a career simulation for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies on their widely popular NHL 24 video game. The simulation projected an impressive career for the young talent, predicting 1,333 games played, with 358 goals, 662 assists and a total of 1,020 points. What caught the attention of fans, however, was the simulation's bold prediction of a Stanley Cup win in Knies' future.

With the Toronto Maple Leafs currently facing challenges and Knies' recent performances not meeting expectations, fans couldn't help but express their skepticism and humor over the simulation's prophecy.

The simulation page showcasing Knies' future Stanley Cup victory has become a focal point for fan discussions and, inevitably, trolling:

Despite the virtual success painted by EA Sports, reality often unfolds differently. While Matthew Knies continues to showcase his skills on the ice, fans were quick to remind him of the virtual glory bestowed upon him by the NHL 24 career simulation. As the banter unfolds online, only time will tell if the virtual prediction aligns with Knies' real-life achievements in the world of professional hockey.

Matthew Knies' season unfolds with Toronto Maple Leafs

In his second season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies has swiftly made an impact. Having played 29 games in the current season, Knies has notched an impressive tally of seven goals, along with six assists, accumulating a total of 13 points. The forward's contribution has been a powerful addition to the Leafs' lineup, adding depth to the team's offensive strategies.

Knies' journey to the NHL took a significant leap when, one day after his University of Minnesota team fell short in the NCAA Frozen Four championship game, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Making his NHL debut the very next day, Knies wasted no time in leaving his mark, tallying one assist in three regular-season games.

The young forward continued to shine in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, earning an assist and a plus-2 rating in his second playoff game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Notably, Knies notched his first NHL goal in a hard-fought Game 1 against the Florida Panthers.

Before his NHL journey, Matthew Knies displayed his skills in the NCAA, earning finalist honors for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award. With a remarkable college career and a standout performance in the USHL, Knies is poised to be a key player for the Toronto Maple Leafs for seasons to come.