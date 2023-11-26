'Definitely the Philadelphia Flyers': Philly hockey fans mocked in Reddit's attempt to find the nicest fans

Philadelphia Flyers fans have become a hot topic of discussion on Reddit. A user, u/GltyUntlPrvnInncnt, sparked an interesting conversation on the r/hockey subreddit. He sought opinions from NHL and hockey fans on the "Nicest fans in hockey?" Little did they anticipate that the devoted followers of the Philadelphia Flyers would become an unexpected focal point.

The Reddit thread initiated by u/GltyUntlPrvnInncnt aimed to shine a spotlight on the positive aspects of hockey fandom. The user encouraged fellow enthusiasts to share their experiences with the friendliest supporters.

As NHL fans on Reddit chip in, opinions began to vary, but one fan boldly declared,

"Definitely, the Philadelphia Flyers,"

Another Reddit user recounted attending a Canadiens vs. Flyers game in Philadelphia with his father years ago:

"Years ago, my Dad and I went to see the Canadiens and Flyers play in Philadelphia. Everyone around us was super friendly, asking where we were from, and made us feel welcome in the section."

One more Reddit user shared:

"... I was in Philly in 2018, and the Lightning went up 5-1. I stood and clapped for the 5th goal, nothing obnoxious, and a guy three rows up said "sit the fuck down before I knock your teeth in."

While the discussion started by highlighting the politest fans in hockey, it took an amusing turn with the unexpected debate on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Some comments centered around other hockey teams.

Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 win over the Islanders

Samuel Errson's standout performance aided the Philadelphia Flyers in securing a 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders. Errson made 25 saves in regulation and overtime, securing his second NHL shutout and first of the season.

In the shootout, Tyson Foerster's decisive goal in the fourth round sealed the win for the Flyers. Islanders' goalie Ilya Sorokin was impressive with 40 saves, earning his second shutout of the season.

Flyers coach John Tortorella said:

“We have changed our style this year. We want to be more offensive and take more chances. We are not afraid to give up odd-man rushes when we are aggressive, offensively."

The game featured several close calls, with Errson denying key scoring opportunities. This included a crucial stop on Noah Dobson in the final seconds of the third period. Rasmus Ristolainen made his season debut for the Flyers, contributing to the defensive effort that secured the hard-fought victory for Philadelphia.