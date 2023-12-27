"Definitely not the right thing to do": Antti Raanta's recall from AHL has Carolina Hurricanes fans in limbo about team's current season

The Carolina Hurricanes' decision to recall goaltender Antti Raanta from the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves has stirred discontent among the fan base. Raanta was waived earlier in the month and reassigned to Chicago on December 17 but returned to the Hurricanes amidst struggles and criticisms.

Antti Raanta's recent stint in the AHL did little to instill confidence among the Hurricanes faithful. In two appearances with the Wolves, the 34-year-old goaltender managed a 1-0-1 record but averaged a less-than-stellar 2.90 goals-against and an .875 save percentage. For a team seeking stability in the net, these numbers raised eyebrows among fans who expected more from a seasoned goalie.

The timing of Antti Raanta's recall adds fuel to the discontent. His return coincides with the reassignment of Yaniv Perets to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. Perets, who displayed promising stats with a 5-5-1 record, 2.38 goals-against average, and .916 save percentage, now finds himself outside the Hurricanes' immediate plans.

Fans question the logic behind the decision, wondering if Raanta's AHL performance justified the swap and if Perets deserved more time at the higher level.

The Hurricanes' goaltending situation has been far from ideal this season, with 24-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov assuming the starting role in 16 games. While Kochetkov has posted respectable numbers with a 7-7-3 record, an .894 save percentage, and a 2.69 goals-against average, the absence of Freddie Andersen due to a "blood clotting issue" has thrust both Raanta and Kochetkov into more significant roles than anticipated.

Antti Raanta's struggles in the NHL this season, evident in his 6-5-1 record, an .854 save percentage, and a 3.61 goals-against average, have left Hurricanes fans questioning the decision to recall him so soon. The team currently sits fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a 17-13-4 record, and the recent string of losses has heightened concerns among the fan base.

Is Jake Allen an upgrade over Antti Raanta in net? Analyzing the Montreal Canadiens' goalies' numbers

So far this season for the Montreal Canadiens, Jake Allen has a 4-6-0 record, which is not that stellar. However, he has that record with a not-too-shabby .904 save percentage, far from what it could be playing for one of the poorest teams in the NHL.

The potential move for Jake Allen raises questions about the future status of Frederik Andersen. With Andersen under contract for another season and Kochetkov signed to a multi-year deal, the Hurricanes must weigh the implications of adding Allen to their goaltending roster.

The age factor, with Allen being 33 years old, adds another layer of consideration for a team that may be hesitant to bring in another netminder in the same age bracket.