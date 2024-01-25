"Deflection protocol 101": Fans slam NHL as Hockey Canada scandal's latest update releases at the same time as reports of Utah expansion

Hockey fans were left feeling outraged and slammed the NHL for timing the announcement of Utah's expansion with the Hockey Canada scandal.

On Wednesday, Robyn Doolittle of the Globe and Mail reported that five members of the 2018 World Junior team have been told to surrender to police in London, Ontario to face sexual assault charges.

This marked the most significant development in the years-long investigation into the Hockey Canada scandal and the claims that members of the 2018 World Junior team sexually assaulted a woman.

Coincidentally, news also broke that Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), the parent company of the NBA's Utah Jazz, has formally requested the National Hockey League begin the expansion process to bring the NHL team to Utah.

Talks for a potential expansion between Smith and the league have been going on since 2022. The NHL, in its response, said it appreciates the interest and looks forward to continuing discussions with the owner of Utah Jazz.

The latest updates on both the Hockey Canada scandal and the Utah expansion were released at the same time and fans felt that the NHL might be trying to divert attention away from the scandal by announcing the Utah expansion simultaneously.

Here's what fans said on, X, formerly Twitter, about the update.

One fan tweeted:

"@PR_NHL Gary Bettman deflection protocol 101 …"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Who are the 5 NHL players to have taken leave amid Hockey Canada scandal?

The latest development in the scandal sent shockwaves to the NHL, and it now finally appears that the hockey world will likely be gaining some much-needed clarity about the Hockey Canada scandal that has been a hot topic in the world of sports for years.

However, it's worth noting that the identities of the five players for now remain undisclosed.

Amid the unfolding of the investigation, five players have notably requested a leave of absence from their respective teams: Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Forementon.

It's worth noting that there is no official confirmation linking these players' leave to scandal, but the simultaneous nature of these developments has led to speculation among hockey fans.