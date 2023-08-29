Defunct NHL teams: 5 franchises that are no longer around

Since its inception in 1917, the National Hockey League (NHL) has been greatly influenced by numerous teams that have played a significant role in its current popularity.

Before the NHL expansion era in 1967, the league was predominantly played between the "Original Six" teams. However, it is important to acknowledge the existence of several other teams prior to the reign of the "Original Six" that made substantial contributions to the league's growing prominence.

Some teams made a mark on the league, while others couldn't continue and had to be defunct or relocated. Notably, 19 teams in total were part of the NHL but are now defunct or relocated. On that note, here are the five defunct NHL teams that are no longer around.

NHL defunct teams that are no longer around

Here are the five:

#1 Montreal Maroons

The Maroons were a professional hockey club located in Montreal, Quebec. The club actively competed in the National Hockey League for a duration of 14 seasons, from 1924 to 1938, during which it notably secured two Stanley Cups.

However, as a consequence of the severe financial challenges encountered during the era of the Great Depression, the team was compelled to cease its operations.

#2 Montreal Wanderers

Prior to joining the NHL in 1917, the Montreal Wanderers were one of the most successful clubs with four Stanley Cup titles won during their tenure in the former leagues, namely the FAHL and ECAHA.

Regrettably, a combination of player scarcity and the unfortunate burning of their arena led to the Wanderers' dissolution after playing five games during the 1917-18 season.

#3 St. Louis Eagles

The Eagles were originally the Ottawa Senators (Original Era) who played in the league from 1917-1934. The Sens had to move to St. Louis due to financial constraints and became the Eagles.

However, their financial problems during the Great Depression era persisted, and the St. Louis Eagles had to disband after just one season in 1934-35.

#4 Philadelphia Quakers

The Philadelphia Quakers entered the league under the name of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1925. After a mere five seasons, the Quakers assumed the role of their predecessors.

Unfortunately, owing to financial challenges during the Great Depression era, the Quakers' story proved to be short-lived, with only a single season of play in 1930-31.

#5 Brooklyn Americans

The Brooklyn Americans were previously known as the New York Americans, a team rooted in New York City. The team joined the league in 1925 and played for 17 seasons, from 1925 to 1942.

Unfortunately, due to enduring financial difficulties and an inadequate pool of available players, the club was compelled to cease its operations.