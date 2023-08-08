"Demanded a trade out of Pittsburgh, obviously": Erik Karlsson's Pens media day postponement has NHL fans speculating

The hockey world was abuzz with speculation as Pittsburgh Penguins beat writer, Josh Yohe, took to Twitter to announce the postponement of Erik Karlsson's media day. Yohe's lighthearted remark suggesting that Karlsson might have opted for a day of fun at Kennywood instead of facing the media added an intriguing twist to the situation, leaving fans to wonder about the reason behind Karlsson's decision.

Twitter became a battleground of opinions as NHL fans reacted to the news. One fan said,

"Karlsson has already demanded a trade out of Pittsburgh, obviously."

A fan expressed sympathy, stating,

"I feel bad for him; he wanted a Cup, but he got traded to the Pens, who aren't even sure to make the playoffs..."

On the other hand, there were fans who tried to inject humor into the situation. One fan quipped,

"He's gotta get his first Pitts-burger from Primantis"

Another fan added a playful touch, saying,

"Karlsson wanted to meet Paul Z. and ride across the Mon on the Gateway Clipper to Dahntawn! LOL!"

DJ @juggernaug115 @JoshYohe_PGH Nah he definitely went to Sandcastle instead

MikeyG735 @G735Mikey @JoshYohe_PGH Something else possibly in the works free agency trade?

Hunting Nostalgia @Collectapedia @JoshYohe_PGH Damn, I’ve been waiting in the bathroom since 8am. Guess I’ll goto work.

Jase @jaseseef35 @JoshYohe_PGH Ridiculous. Just trade this guy already.

PJ @KarateKidless @JoshYohe_PGH They probably tried to fly him on @AirCanada and he’s stuck in Montreal

As the speculation grew, it became evident that Karlsson's postponement of media day had ignited passionate discussions about his future with the Penguins.

Erik Karlsson's impressive 100+ performance in NHL 2022-23 season

Erik Karlsson's journey in the NHL has been nothing short of exceptional. Hailing from Landsbro, Sweden, Karlsson's remarkable skills and leadership on the ice have catapulted him into the ranks of the league's elite players. He boasts an impressive collection of three James Norris Memorial Trophies.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round, 15th overall, during the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Karlsson soon established himself in the NHL. Over the course of nine seasons with the Senators, he consistently showcased his immense talent and was appointed as an alternate captain.

On April 10th, Karlsson etched his name in the history books, achieving a milestone that only a few legends in the game have accomplished, such as Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Paul Coffey, Al MacInnis, and Brian Leetch.

He became the first defenseman since Leetch during the 1991-92 season to reach the elusive 100-point mark in a single season. The 2022-2023 NHL season saw Karlsson amass an impressive 101 points in 82 games, highlighting his incredible versatility on the ice as he contributed 25 goals and an astounding 76 assists.

Erik Karlsson's achievement shows his skill, and vision, making him a powerful offensive defenceman. But it would be fair to mention his real skills as a defenceman have suffered immensely.