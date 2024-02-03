"Demko killin' the vibes": NHL fans react to Vancouver Canucks goalie snubbing Jeremy Swayman's goalie hug

NHL fans have reacted to a moment during the NHL All-Star event, where Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman embraced the tradition of the goalie hug but was ignored by Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko.

"Of course @JeremySwayman is spreading the love at #NHLAllStar."

The video captured Swayman engaging in the customary goalie hug, a heartwarming gesture that is usually exchanged between goaltenders at such events.

However, not all goaltenders seemed eager to participate in the friendly tradition. Demko walked right past Swayman who stood there with his arms wide open for the former.

A notable reaction came from a fan who expressed disappointment, saying:

"Of course @Canucks being losers about it. So typical."

On the flip side, Bruins fans were quick to rally behind Swayman, praising his enthusiasm and positive spirit. One fan exclaimed:

"Swaaaaay!!! What a guy! Demko wasn’t feeling the love."

Another fan took a different perspective, offering a more understanding stance on Demko's decision. The comment read:

"Demko knows Canucks Bruins history, respect."

Despite the snub, the majority of the fans appreciated Swayman's reaction to the situation. One fan highlighted his carefree attitude, saying:

"I love how Swayman just shrugs off Demko and keeps the hugs going. He’s just there having a great time like he should be doing at an All-Star game."

Jeremy Swayman reflects on first All-Star Weekend and special moments with his people

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman expressed awe at participating in his first All-Star Weekend.

Swayman said (via NHL.com):

“It’s been incredible....Being a part of it is such an honor and I’m really trying to soak everything up.”

Jeremy Swayman highlighted the special aspect of having his father Ken, stepmother Therese, teammate David Pastrnak, and coach Jim Montgomery present to share the memorable moments with him. The 25-year-old added:

“It is really special to share moments like this with your people. I truly feel Pasta, Monty and my dad and Therese are my people. I’m actually even more thrilled to be here because you get to share it with people that have been there every step of the way and understand what it took to get here. It’s just a special feeling to be a part of it.”

In terms of his on-ice performance, the Alaska native, now in his fourth season, boasts impressive statistics, with a 16-3-7 record, a 2.30 goals-against average (third in the NHL), a .924 save percentage (tied second), and three shutouts (second-most).

Jeremy Swayman was drafted by Team MacKinnon during the NHL All-Star Draft. He expressed his excitement about being selected, saying:

“....Excited to get on the ice with them. I think we’ve got the best jerseys too, so I’m pretty pumped."