Denis Gurianov contract: How much is the Nashville Predators newest signing’s deal worth?

Denis Gurianov is the 26-year-old hockey right winger for the Nashville Predators, who has been winning hearts since his entry on the ice. The General Manager of the Predators, Barry Trotz, made an official announcement of Denis Gurianov signing a one-year contract with the team for $850,000 on July 11, 2023.

Denis Gurianov displayed his talents in 66 NHL games the previous season while playing for the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens. He scored seven goals and added 17 points. Gurianov started the season with the Stars, where he played 43 games, scored two goals, and dished out seven assists for 9 points.

His time with the franchise came to an end when he was moved to the Canadiens in February. In 23 appearances, he finished the season with eight points, including five goals and three assists.

Denis Gurianov was chosen by the Dallas Stars with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Since then, he has participated in 280 NHL games, gaining significant expertise.

Gurianov has put 51 goals in the net and accumulated 111 points overall. Notably, he demonstrated his skills by making remarkable numbers in the 2019–20 season, his first full season in the NHL. His performances for the Dallas Stars led to him placing in 11th position in the Calder Trophy voting with 20 goals and 29 points -which honors the league's top rookie.

The development and potential of Gurianov as a dynamic offensive player in the NHL are evident through his career trajectory. He keeps making an impression on the ice with his goal-scoring prowess and reliable point output, helping his teams succeed and enthralling spectators with his thrilling brand of play.

Denis Gurianov’s professional hockey career

Denis Gurianov joined the Texas Stars, the Dallas Stars' affiliate team, for the 2018–19 AHL season after participating in the Stars' training and development camps. But because of his consistent performances, on November 7, he was called up to the NHL.

Gurianov immediately scored his first NHL goal, deflecting Ben Gleason's shot in the third period to give the Stars a critical one-goal lead over the Nashville Predators, his current NHL team, on November 10.

The hockey star accomplished an unprecedented feat by scoring four goals in a single game, becoming the first player in Stars history to accomplish this illustrious milestone, in a decisive 7-3 victory over the Calgary Flames during the playoffs. This outstanding effort was crucial in getting the Stars to the Stanley Cup playoff second round in 2020.

It will be interesting to see if his career takes off with the Predators from the 2023-24 season.

