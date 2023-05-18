Denmark vs Germany: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

As the battle between Denmark and Germany unfolds, fans on both sides will be treated to a display of skill, determination, and passion for the sport. With the championship at stake, this Group A matchup promises to be a thrilling contest that hockey enthusiasts won't want to miss.

Germany vs Denmark: Match details

The highly anticipated game between Denmark and Germany in Group A of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is set to take place on May 18, 2023, at Nokia Arena. Both teams are eager to secure a victory and gain momentum in the tournament.

Germany vs Denmark: Streaming options

For Danish fans, TV2 Denmark will be the go-to channel to catch all the action. The game will be broadcasted live on TV2 Denmark, allowing fans to experience the thrilling championship atmosphere from the comfort of their living rooms.

Additionally, TV2 Denmark's website will provide a convenient live stream of the match, ensuring that fans don't miss a single goal, save, or exciting moment as it unfolds.

German fans, on the other hand, can tune in to Sport1 Germany and Magenta Sport to witness Denmark vs Germany clash. Sport1 Germany will broadcast the game live, and their website will offer a live stream for those who prefer online viewing. Eishockey-magazin.de will also provide a live stream, giving German fans multiple options to follow the action.

Germany vs Denmark: Game preview

Looking back at their meetings last year, Germany emerged victorious on both occasions, winning 1-0 in regulation time during the group stage of the World Championship and securing a 3-2 overtime victory in the German Cup. It's worth noting that these games often feature a total score of less than 5.5 goals.

As we analyze Denmark's performance, it's evident that the team is determined to secure a spot in the playoffs, aiming to improve on their 5th place finish from last year, where they narrowly missed out on advancing.

Under the guidance of coach Heinz Ehlers, Denmark has started the tournament strongly, winning their first three games and scoring a total of 13 goals while conceding six.

Although they dropped one point against France in a 4-3 overtime victory, the Danish team has shown proficiency in power play situations, converting three opportunities against the same opponent.

On the other hand, Germany's performance has slowed down compared to last year. While they finished second in Group A in the previous championship with 16 points, they have yet to secure any points in the current campaign.

Coach Kreis's team suffered clear defeats against strong opponents, Sweden, Finland, and the United States, with a combined score of 5-8. Three consecutive losses could potentially impact their confidence and future performances.

Considering the bookmakers' opinion, Denmark enters the game as the favored team. With their impressive form and determination to reach the playoffs, the Danish squad will likely maintain their intensity.

However, Germany will be keen to avoid another defeat, and both teams are expected to bring an offensive mindset to the game. This suggests that the encounter could be productive in terms of goal-scoring opportunities.

