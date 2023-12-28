"Derek Lalonde has let this team fall apart": Detroit Red Wings head coach under fire from fans as losses pile on after 6-3 defeat to Minnesota Wild

In the aftermath of a 6-3 defeat to the Minnesota Wild, the Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a challenging position, and head coach Derek Lalonde is feeling the heat from frustrated fans. The loss has sparked a wave of criticism directed at Lalonde.

The game saw Kaprizov scoring in his fourth consecutive match, leading the Wild to a decisive victory over the struggling Red Wings. Fans took to social media to express their discontent with the team's performance under Lalonde's leadership.

One fan expressed concern, stating,

"Lalonde has let this team fall apart."

Expand Tweet

Another fan raised questions about potential coaching changes, speculating,

"I’m very curious to see if Yzerman makes any coaching changes. He doesn’t seem like someone who would do that mid-season, but I think coaching is a big part of this team's issues. Also, trade Copp for a bag of pucks."

Expand Tweet

A more direct suggestion emerged from another fan, who proposed,

"Do what Minnesota did. Fire the head coach."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Minnesota Wild's 6-3 win over Detroit Red Wings

In a clash between the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings, the Wild secured a 6-3 victory with a remarkable four-goal performance in the final period.

Kirill Kaprizov extended his goal-scoring streak to four NHL games, contributing to Minnesota's impressive run of seven wins in eight games since coach John Hynes took charge. Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno scored crucial goals within 52 seconds in the third period, breaking the tie and sealing the Wild's triumph.

Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves for Minnesota, while Detroit's James Reimer faced 25 shots and conceded 24 goals in his last five starts. Despite Patrick Kane's goal for the Detroit Red Wings, the team struggled defensively. It prompted coach Derek Lalonde to acknowledge,

“The difference in the third is the puck ended in the back of the net off of turnovers, where it did not in the second. This is sloppy DNA stuff; this was not us over the first 25 games. … Now just blue-line turnovers, high-zone turnovers. It’s disappointing and it’s gonna come out of our game.”

Kaprizov's stellar performance and Matt Boldy's early goal set the tone for the Wild's dominating display, leaving Detroit with its sixth loss in seven games.