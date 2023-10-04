Derek Stepan Contract: How much did the NHL veteran earn across his career?

Derek Stepan, the seasoned forward of the NHL, officially bid farewell to his illustrious career after 13 remarkable seasons and 890 regular-season games. As fans and fellow players alike reflect on his contributions to the sport, it's also interesting to take a closer look at his earnings throughout his career.

Stepan's journey in the NHL began in the 2010-2011 season, and according to Spotrac, he earned a modest $717,500, which grew steadily year by year. His peak earnings came during the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons when he raked in a remarkable $8,000,000 per season. His career earnings prior to the 2021 season totaled an impressive $46,192,195, with an additional $3,262,500 in signing bonuses.

Notably, Stepan signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021, worth $750,000 guaranteed, making it his final season in the NHL. Throughout his career, his estimated total earnings amounted to a substantial $49,454,695.

Beyond the numbers, Derek Stepan's dedication to the game and his contributions to various teams will be remembered by fans and the hockey community. His retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a skilled player and a consummate professional will undoubtedly live on in the annals of NHL history.

Derek Stepan's Storied NHL Career Comes to a Close

A Minnesota native, Stepan was drafted No. 51 by the New York Rangers in 2008, where he spent seven remarkable seasons with the team, establishing himself as a prominent forward. He recorded memorable achievements, including a hat-trick on his NHL debut in 2010 and helping the Rangers reach the 2012 Eastern Conference final.

Stepan's versatility shone during the lockout-shortened 2012-2013 season, where he led the Rangers in assists and points while earning recognition in Frank J. Selke Trophy voting. The 2013-2014 season was particularly noteworthy as he played a pivotal role in the team's journey to the Stanley Cup Finals.

In 2017, Stepan was traded to the Arizona Coyotes and continued to excel, serving as an alternate captain. His contributions further extended to the Ottawa Senators before he joined the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021, where he achieved the milestone of 500 NHL points in his 800th career game.

Throughout his career, Stepan's leadership, consistency, and playoff prowess earned him respect. He played in 10 playoff seasons and contributed significantly on both ends of the ice, leaving a lasting impact on the sport he loves.