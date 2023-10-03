Derek Stepan retirement: Veteran hangs up skates after 13 NHL seasons

Derek Stepan, the seasoned forward who carved out a successful 13-year career in the National Hockey League (NHL), officially announced his retirement Tuesday, marking the end of an era in professional hockey. Stepan, a native of Hastings, Minnesota, leaves behind a legacy of dedication, leadership and skill that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Stepan's journey in the NHL began when he was selected 51st overall by the New York Rangers in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Over the course of seven seasons with the Rangers, he established himself as a reliable and productive player. Notably, he burst onto the scene in his rookie season, playing in all 82 regular-season games and tallying an impressive 45 points. His NHL debut will be remembered for his hat trick, making him only the fourth player in history to achieve such a feat in his first game.

In the following years, Stepan continued to shine, playing in every regular-season game and helping the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2012. During the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, he led the team in assists and points and earned recognition by finishing ninth in Frank J. Selke Trophy voting.

The 2013-14 season was a highlight of Stepan's career as he contributed significantly to the Rangers' playoff run to the Stanley Cup Finals. His 15 points in 24 playoff games showcased his clutch gene when it mattered most. Stepan consistently elevated his game, setting career-highs in points during the regular season and making pivotal contributions in critical playoff moments.

Stepan's time in New York was marked by consistency and leadership. He played an essential role in seven consecutive playoff appearances for the Rangers, serving as an alternate captain for three seasons and earning an All-Star Game selection in his rookie year. In total, he amassed 360 points in 515 games played during his tenure with the Rangers.

Derek Stepan: A versatile NHL veteran with 500 Points

In 2017, Derek Stepan was traded to the Arizona Coyotes, where he continued to make an impact both on and off the ice. He wore the alternate captain's "A" for all three seasons in the desert and was a key contributor to the team's offensive production.

Stepan's leadership extended to his time with the Ottawa Senators in 2020, and in July 2021, he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he reached the milestone of 500 NHL points in his 800th career game.

Throughout his career, Derek Stepan displayed versatility and effectiveness, recording more than 50 points in six different seasons.

His contributions were not limited to offense, as he excelled in all aspects of the game, including scoring game-winning goals, shorthanded goals and power-play goals. In 120 career playoff games, Derek Stepan showcased his ability to thrive under postseason pressure, helping his teams reach the Conference Finals twice and the Stanley Cup Finals once.