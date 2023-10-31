NHL insider Dan Kingerski has recently shed light on how professional ice hockey players are still hesitant to embrace the idea of wearing neck guards, even in the wake of a tragic incident that claimed the life of Adam Johnson.

The 29-year-old American hockey player's unfortunate passing was the result of a severe injury sustained during a game, prompting a crucial discussion about player safety within the sport.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, discussions about player safety and necessary precautions have become more prominent.

Kingerski took to his twitter account to address this pressing issue and shared a post where he revealed that he had spoken to some players in the Penguins' locker room regarding the potential implementation of neck guards.

One player seemed open to the idea, while another suggested discussing it with the Players' Association (PA). However, the general sentiment was that most players were not inclined to wear neck guards.

"Talked to a few guys in the Penguins locker room this morning. I asked if they planned to add a neck guard. One was open to it, and another said it would be discussed with the PA, but I got no sense that more guys would wear one. On one hand, it's a freak thing. On the other, the game is going faster and faster."

In his post, Kingerski also raised a crucial point about the changing dynamics of the game. Hockey has evolved, becoming faster and more intense, with players moving at incredible speeds and handling the puck with precision.

With these changes, the risks of injuries, including those to the neck, have increased. Kingerski's questioned:

"Why wait until it happens again before making sure it doesn't happen again?"

Tragic on-ice incident claims life of American hockey player Adam Johnson

American hockey player Adam Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Penguins player pursuing his career with the Nottingham Panthers in the UK, tragically lost his life in an on-ice incident during a game against the Sheffield Steelers.

In the second period, he was struck in the neck by Sheffield's Matt Petgrave, who had lost his footing. Spectators saw Johnson bleed and collapse on live TV. The game was called off as he received immediate medical attention. The League later confirmed his death at 29.

