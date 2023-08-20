Despite IIHF ban, Ivan Fedotov set to gear up for CSKA in KHL

Despite the ban from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Ivan Fedotov, the talented Russian goaltender, looks forward to taking to the ice once again for CSKA in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Fedotov's eligibility and contract dispute have stirred up considerable attention within the hockey community.

CSKA HC's head coach, Sergei Fedorov, recently defended Ivan Fedotov, shedding light on the circumstances that surround the goaltender. He emphasized that Fedotov, who was disqualified by the IIHF for four months starting from September 1, has always been a true professional committed to his responsibilities.

CSKA HC Sergei Fedorov said,

"Ivan Fedotov signed a contract with CSKA and will play in the domestic championship from 1st September."

Sergei addressed the notion that Fedotov's silence in the press indicated his professionalism, citing the goaltender's commitment to serving in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He expressed that this decision showcases Ivan's strong character and dedication to his homeland:

“Many say that there is not a word from Ivan in the press. This refers to the fact that he is a true professional. ... having served in the army, in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, according to the law. ... in a great mood and is ready ... to fulfill his hockey duty."

While some critics questioned Fedotov's readiness for the challenges ahead, Sergie vehemently defended him, stating that Ivan's dedication to his duties and his country was beyond reproach. He also condemned attempts to compare the current situation with historical contexts, stressing that such comparisons were misguided and did not reflect the reality of the situation.

More on Ivan facing the IIHF ban

Fedorov has acknowledged the ongoing dispute between the NHL and KHL regarding Fedotov's contract. The IIHF stepped in and ruled in favor of the Philadelphia Flyers, stating that Fedotov had signed a contract with them first. As a result, both Fedotov and CSKA Hockey Club faced sanctions from the IIHF. Sergei, however, insisted that CSKA Hockey Club was acting within the legal and ethical framework.

Despite the suspension by the IIHF, Ivan remains focused. The suspension will prevent him from participating in official national and international games for four months.

It ban will take effect from the first CSKA regular season game on September 1, 2023, and conclude on December 31, 2023. Fedotov's commitment to his career, his club, and his nation remains steadfast.