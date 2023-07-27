Despite signing $30,500,000 deal, NHL defenseman had to declare bankruptcy due to parents' $15,000,000 debt

NHL defenseman Jack Johnson's life took an unexpected turn when he filed for bankruptcy last month, alleging that his parents had misappropriated a staggering $15 million from his accounts.

Despite his impressive earnings of $59 million throughout his NHL career and a lucrative seven-year, $30.5 million contract, Johnson found himself facing financial ruin due to the actions of his own parents.

According to court documents, Johnson's parents, Tina Johnson, and Jack Johnson Sr., seized upon their son's financial success to borrow money against his future earnings.

Tina Johnson reportedly borrowed around $15 million in high-interest loans, leading to numerous defaults and legal challenges.

Having access to such substantial funds, the player's parents went on a luxurious spending spree. They splurged on an extravagant beach house in Manhattan Beach, California, and acquired high-end luxury vehicles. Additionally, they spent over $800,000 on upgrading the newly purchased property.

They frequently traveled to watch Johnson play for the Los Angeles Kings and the Columbus Blue Jackets, further fueling their lavish lifestyle.

Throughout this financial ordeal, Jack Johnson remained largely unaware of his parent's actions. They kept him in the dark about their purchases and the extent of their financial dealings.

Whenever Johnson expressed concerns or questioned their decisions, his parents reportedly brushed them off, insisting he should concentrate solely on his hockey career.

The financial mismanagement eventually caught up with Johnson and his parents. The loans taken out in his name resulted in multiple defaults, leading to several lawsuits against the NHL star, with claims totaling over $6 million.

Overwhelmed by the burden of these debts, Johnson had no choice but to declare bankruptcy, a shocking twist for a player who was once at the height of his professional career.

Evaluating Jack Johnson's total NHL career earnings and his other career stats.

Jack Johnson, the 36-year-old defenseman, boasts an impressive 17-season NHL career, having earned $59,675,000 through eight contracts. With a salary and cap hit of $775,000 for the 2023-24 season, he remains a valuable asset on the ice.

Drafted 3rd overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2005, Johnson has proved his mettle with 320 points in 1107 regular-season games and 21 playoff points in 46 appearances.

Beyond financial gains, his leadership, resilience on the ice, and his consistent performance have endeared him to fans and teams. As he approaches unrestricted free agency at 37, Johnson's legacy is cemented as an enduring and tenacious presence in the NHL.