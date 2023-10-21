Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams shares hilarious observations after attending first Red Wings game

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams is at the center of the NFL and the NHL in a week.

Last Sunday, Williams surprised the NFL when he scored a crucial touchdown for the Detroit Lions, helping them secure a 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His second-half touchdown reception from quarterback Jared Goff sealed the deal, and he basked in the glory of his newfound popularity as an NFL star.

However, his unexpected visit to the ice raised eyebrows. Williams found himself at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, where he had the unique privilege of pressing the goal horn pregame. This act has become a new tradition at LCA as the Red Wings unveiled their "classic Hockeytown goal horn" for the season. While he didn't score for the Red Wings, the experience was one he won't soon forget.

Williams, hailing from St. Louis, attended the game with two family members. He made his first-ever hockey game a memorable one. Williams couldn't help but be captivated by the energy and passion of the hockey fans in attendance. In an interview at his locker, he expressed his excitement, saying,

"It was a lot of fun. It was the first hockey game I've ever been to, and I just had a great experience with the fans."

But the highlight of the evening, aside from his goal horn duty, was when he was interviewed on the arena's big screen. This is a customary practice for high-profile guests, but the timing of the interview added a comical twist. It coincided with a nationally televised mid-period interview with Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, meaning that Williams' enlarged face appeared right over Yzerman's shoulder during the TV segment.

Williams also took to Instagram to document his hockey game adventure, sharing his amazement at the strategy of pulling the goalie for an extra attacker. He playfully quipped,

"It’s no goalie. So, you can get free goals. That’s just like no safeties, cover zero."

NFL Star Jameson Williams' hilarious Red Wings game debut

As the game unfolded, the Red Wings added an empty-net goal to secure their 6-3 victory, prompting Williams to engage with the fellow fans around him. He even received a high-five from a woman sitting in front of him, all while playfully exclaiming,

"send them boys back home to wherever they're from."

Williams said,

"We were just talking throughout the game. She was a Detroit Red Wings fan. She heard me trying to figure out the game, so she turned around and tried to explain it to me a couple of times, but when we were scoring, everybody was getting up, so we were high-fiving."

Williams confessed that it was his first hockey game, but his lively and humorous observations suggest it won't be his last.