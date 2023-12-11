Detroit Red Wing's HC delivers ominous update on Dylan Larkin's injury status

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde had a concerning update on the injury status of star player Dylan Larkin, shedding light on the severity and implications of the setback. Following a hit from Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph during a 5-1 loss on Saturday, Larkin was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to the game day.

Coach Lalonde revealed that the upper-body injury has sidelined Dylan Larkin indefinitely, with no specific timeframe for his return. Despite the uncertainty, Lalonde expressed relief that Larkin was conscious and could leave the ice with assistance rather than on a stretcher, given the captain's history of injuries.

"Obviously, Dylan's going to the IR, so no time frame on it," Derek Lalonde said. "So obviously, it makes him unavailable for at least a week. And I think we'll know more as time goes on.

"I think it was a positive from to see him down unconscious, what goes through your head, and his past history, and to see him go off the ice with some assistance and not on the stretcher. We'll know more in the next few days."

Responding to inquiries about a potential concussion, Lalonde redirected the question, emphasizing that Dylan Larkin's medical status falls under the category of upper body, with the details listed as per the NHL team's policy.

"No, again, that's not my category," Derek Lalonde said. "We put him in the IR, they'll be listed as upper body. Obviously, Unfortunate to lose a player of that caliber for an extended period of time."

Coach Derek Lalonde spoke with Dylan Larkin and respects his privacy

To offer support and maintain spirits, Red Wings coach Lalonde confirmed that he spoke with Dylan Larkin, who appeared to be in good spirits despite the overwhelming nature of the situation. Lalonde acknowledged,

"Yeah, I talked to him last night. Seems to be in good spirits. It's a lot. So it's been pretty overwhelming and heavy in a lot of ways," Lalonde said. "So, we talked for about 20 minutes last night. Just good to talk to him, hear his voice and kind of take it day by day here.

"I think that he wants to be careful with his privacy. Obviously, he's had a lot in his career injury-wise. But again, a positive for me was when he was down unconscious, motionless. A lot of those thoughts were going through my own head. And again, I think it was a positive that he was able to get up and be helped off the ice rather than out in the stretcher."

The loss of a player of Dylan Larkin's caliber is undoubtedly unfortunate for the Red Wings. Larkin, having accumulated 25 points (11 goals and 14 assists), shares the lead in point contributions for the Red Wings alongside forward Alex DeBrincat, who boasts 13 goals and 12 assists.