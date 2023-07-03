Detroit Red Wings development camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Detroit Red Wings have finally released the roster for their awaited 2023 Development Camp, which will be held at the prestigious Little Caesars Arena's Belfor Training Centre. The camp was scheduled to start on Saturday, July 1, and run through Wednesday, July 5.

A bright bunch of 25 forwards, 15 defensemen, and 6 goaltenders are included on this year's camp roster. They are all eager to hone their abilities and demonstrate their potential at this important tournament.

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that all 11 of the players they selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft will be attending their forthcoming Development Camp.

The list of players is as follows:

Goaltenders: Trey Augustine and Rudy Guimond

Forwards: Kevin Bicker, Nate Danielson, Noah Dower-Nilsson, and Emmitt Finnie

Defensemen: Brady Cleveland, Andrew Gibson, Larry Keenan, Jack Phelan, and Axel Sandin Pellikka.

In addition to the players selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the camp will also include eight players chosen in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, five chosen in the 2021 Draft, and six chosen in the 2020 Draft, showcasing the Red Wings' dedication to identifying and fostering future talent.

The Development Camp will have three teams: Team Howe, Team Lidstrom, and Team Lindsay. Each team will gain from the daily coaching and skill building given by a group of coaches under the direction of the renowned Red Wings player development staff.

Along with their on-ice training, players will also take part in challenging off-ice workouts and watch educational talks. The training is designed to ease players' transition into the professional hockey world and take advantage of the state-of-the-art player amenities provided at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings signed Christian Fischer to a one-year contract

Christian Fischer is the 26-year-old hockey right-winger who inked a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings for $1.1 million on July 2, 2023. The Detroit Red Wings has put up $1.1 million in cap hit for Fischer’s contract. It comprises $1.1 million in annual average salary with a base salary of $1.1 million. The minors salary for the contract for the 2023-24 campaign is $1.1 million.

Fan-favorite Christian Fischer has racked up 111 points in 398 games throughout 7 seasons. He also has a single playoff point in nine games. The hockey star will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 27.

Poll : 0 votes