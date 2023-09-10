Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman's main priority for next season may not impress fans

Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman, a legendary figure in the franchise's history, is setting ambitious goals for the team's future. While fans might be yearning for an immediate return to playoff contention, Yzerman's primary focus extends far beyond securing a postseason berth.

During a recent speech at the West Michigan Sports Commission, Yzerman addressed a variety of topics, including the Detroit Red Wings' aspirations for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. While making the playoffs is certainly a goal, Yzerman emphasized that it's not the sole determinant of a successful campaign in his eyes:

"We would love to make the playoffs (this season). But is it playoffs or bust? Internally, no."

Yzerman's vision for the Red Wings goes beyond short-term success. He is resolute in his commitment to building a championship-caliber team, one capable of contending for the Stanley Cup. Making the playoffs is merely a stepping stone towards achieving this ultimate objective. Yzerman said:

"Our goal isn't just to make the playoffs. Our goal is to build a championship team, a team that can compete for a championship."

The Red Wings are generating considerable excitement regarding their playoff prospects. The NHL offseason saw significant roster changes, including the acquisition of prolific goal-scorer Alex DeBrincat and experienced defenseman Jeff Petry. These moves, coupled with strategic signings, have instilled optimism that the team's seven-year playoff drought may finally come to an end.

However, Yzerman was quick to clarify:

"The moves we're making along the way aren't necessarily designed toward, 'Oh my god, we gotta make the playoffs this year, or playoffs or bust.' We're trying to build a nucleus of a young team that's going to be together for a long time that can compete in the playoffs for the Stanley Cup, and we're sticking with that path."

More comments from Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman

Yzerman's steadfast commitment to his vision shows that he understands the sentiments of the Detroit Red Wings' loyal fanbase. He said:

“We’ve been through the process. Our fanbase, the sports fans in Detroit, have seen it all. It’s understandable that they would want to see some success at some point. They want to see their teams win."

The pressure of expectations doesn't deter him from executing his long-term plan:

“I don’t feel any extra pressure. I was hired to do a job and I understand the job and the scrutiny that comes with it. But it doesn’t change what you have to do or what needs to be done.”

Yzerman's primary priority for the Detroit Red Wings transcends immediate playoff success.