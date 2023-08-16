Detroit Red Wings newest addition wanted to surprise father & former Tigers pitcher by taking his jersey number

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired hockey defenseman Jeff Petry in recent trade from the Montreal Canadiens, which has left the NHL community in shock. Another news that brought joy to Detroit Red Wings fans is the decision of Petry to don his father’s jersey number in the future.

Dan Petry, the father of Jeff Petry, enjoyed a prosperous MLB career in the 1980s, pitching for various organizations, including the Detroit Tigers. The 35-year-old did not discuss the thought of carrying on his father's legacy by donning the same jersey number 46 with the advent of his hockey career with the Red Wings previously. The successful hockey veteran had other plans.

When the ex-Canadiens star defenseman was questioned regarding the ongoing discussions about his trade, Petry confidently placed the Detroit Red Wings as his top priority on the list.

While the NHL world keeps focusing on the unexpected trade of Petry, an old friend and junior from his high school days, Sean Shapiro opened up about the human side of the hockey veteran. The old friend of Petry visited the introductory presser after the recent Detroit Red Wings trade and witnessed the hockey star share his happiness because his children were going to start schooling soon.

Previously, when Petry used to be a part of the Penguins and then the Canadiens, it was quite difficult for his wife, Julie Petry, to take care of the schooling of the children, with Petry staying apart from the family on the other side of the country. However, with his joining the home team, the Petry family can easily give the kids’ schooling a proper thought.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman’s father expressed utter joy with his son joining the hometeam

Detroit Red Wings’ recent trade card Jeff Petry’s father, Dan Petry, recently expressed his feelings regarding Petry’s joining the home team.

He said,

“It’s just a vicious cycle. You never think it’s ever ever going to happen and then now you get a chance to watch your son play for the team that he grew up idolizing. And of course, that iconic jersey; it’s going to be very very special. And hopefully, I can get to a lot of games.”